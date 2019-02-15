Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $76.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $76.49, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.53%.

TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TLRY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

