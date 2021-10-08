Tilray Reports Mixed Q1 Results; Shares Rise

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Shares of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) rose 2.1% to close at $11.02 on Thursday after the global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company met first-quarter Fiscal 2022 loss estimates. The company, however, missed analysts’ expectations on the revenue front.

TLRY reported a loss of $0.08 per share in the first quarter, in line with the consensus estimate. Results compare favorably with the loss of $0.09 per share recorded in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, revenues surged 43% year-over-year to $168 million, but still disappointed by missing analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million.

Segment-wise, the company’s cannabis revenue jumped 38% year-over-year, while distribution revenue grew 1.4%. Additionally, net beverage alcohol revenue came in at $15 million following the SweetWater acquisition last year, and wellness revenue stood at $15 million from Manitoba Harvest. (See Tilray stock charts on TipRanks)

Recording the tenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, Tilray reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million in the quarter, up 58% year-over-year.

Markedly, the company achieved cost-saving synergies of $55 million on a run-rate basis year-to-date, with actual cash savings near to $20 million. The company said it was on track to achieve at least $80 million in cost-savings from Aphria and Tilray business combination synergies.

See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks >>

Following the results, Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon commented, “Tilray’s first quarter 2022 results affirm that, amid the paradigm shift towards global cannabis legalization, we are unquestionably executing against two key objectives. The first is maximizing near-term profitability through leadership in both higher-margin international medical markets and in Canada…The second objective is to fully realize the promise and potential of Tilray by capitalizing on the nearly $200 billion global cannabis market opportunity.”

In response to the first-quarter results, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $18 (63.3% upside potential) on the stock.

Fitzgerald said, “Looking forward, we see several positives: cost synergies are ahead of plan, the company is innovating across the domestic recreation and medical portfolio, it claims good momentum in the export markets, and M&A will remain part of the story.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 8 Holds. The average Tilray price target of $16.13 implies 46.4% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 79.2% over the past year.

Bloggers are also enthusiastic about Tilray. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 68% Bullish on TLRY, compared to a sector average of 72%.

Related News:
EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
SunPower Snaps Up Blue Raven Solar for $165M
Boston Scientific Inks $1.75B Deal to Acquire Baylis Medical

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) May be Risky for Institutions but Good for Traders

    Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), is far from the trading high at US$29 in February 2021 as the stock is currently searching for a bottom. The company has a gap in performance and a wide area of possible outcomes. The last earnings report has re-motivated some investors, and perhaps the company will indeed show meaningful growth, but until then, we will look at what the shareholder composition says about the company.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Apple Stock Could Struggle. This Analyst Explains Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.