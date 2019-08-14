Tilray (TLRY) Laying Foundation for Long-Term Push; Market Should Lower Expectations for Now

The greatest challenge for Tilray (TLRY) is its inability to live up to the unwarranted hype that accompanied the aftermath of its IPO, when it soared rapidly to over $200 per share for no reason related to fundamentals.

The good news concerning that big splash is it secured itself a place in the media limelight. The bad news is it generated such high expectations that there was nowhere to go but down after the hype was over.

Now that the company is settling down to build a legitimate cannabis business, it is now being scrutinized in a similar fashion all companies should be, and being somewhat late to the game, it is working hard to catch up with the market leaders.

Since I view Tilray as a late entry into the competitive cannabis sector, I also look at the company as one that is in the same place market leaders were about a year ago, with the exception it gets to sell recreational pot to the Canadian market.

Why its earnings report doesn't bother me

After the company released its earnings, almost all the financial media led their reports with the fact Tilray had a larger-than-expected loss.

While I understand why that happened, I do believe investors need to look at Tilray a little different than the cannabis companies that have been competing in the sector longer.

For example, the market largely ignored the importance of the 371 percent increase in year-over-year revenue for the quarter, reaching C60.9 million, or US$45.9 million. Not including excise tax, it was C55.8 million, or US$42 million.

Just a quarter or two ago, this would have been enough to give the stock a nice boost. But recently, I believe because of overall negative economic sentiment from the trade wars and flight to safety, the market is now looking for profitability from the company specifically and cannabis sector in general.

For that reason, companies that are able to increase revenue while showing a clear path to profitability, have started to be rewarded by the market.

With that in mind, Tilray isn't ready yet to fill that bill, as it generated a net loss of $35.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the quarter, against the $12.8 million or $0.17 per share loss in the same reporting period last year. Adjusted EBITDA feill to a loss $17.9 million against $4.7 million loss last year in the same quarter.