Tim Allen is 22 years sober, and he's doing his part to help others do the same.

The actor, best known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on "Home Improvement," appeared on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and didn't hesitate to share his story of how he became drug- and alcohol-free.

"Because I had money, and I was a star, people helped, they enable you to get by," he explained of his experience and added that he's now in a better position to extend help to others who need it.

MORE: Andy Grammer finds a new way to spend quality time with dad amid COVID-19 pandemic

"The program I practice, it's all about as soon as you get it, you gotta give it away," he said.

"A kid can't hold on to all these toys, and every time he sees a new toy, and he goes, 'Mine,' you gotta drop one of those before you can grab another one," he continued.

PHOTO: Tim Allen attends an event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE) More

The 66-year-old comedian was very candid about his journey and acknowledged that it takes time to get back on the right track.

The point he stressed the most was that it's important to pay it forward.

"It doesn't happen overnight. It's a day-to-day thing," he said. "But giving back what somebody gives you... I see this happen right here, this is a miracle. I see it in my particular program."

Tim Allen shares his journey to 22 years of sobriety: 'It doesn't happen overnight' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com