Tim Ballard’s wife added to lawsuit over allegedly promoting ‘couples ruse’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Katherine Ballard, the wife of embattled Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, is now named in a civil lawsuit linked to accusations of grooming and abuse inside the anti-sex trafficking organization.

The lawsuit amended Wednesday in 3rd Judicial District Court added Katherine Ballard to a long list of defendants, including OUR and other organizations and individuals associated with Tim Ballard.

Everything to know about the Tim Ballard controversies

The lawsuit claims Katherine Ballard conspired with her husband to promote the idea of the “couples ruse” and lied about the women he allegedly abused, all so that she could continue to make six figures as an employee of OUR.

While appearing on podcasts in recent months, she disparaged the women who made allegations against her husband and promoted the idea of the couples ruse as a legitimate tactic in the fight against child sex trafficking, the lawsuit states.

“For some reason, when you decide to go against sex trafficking, people come out to attack you on that,” the lawsuit quotes Katherine Ballard as saying. “We didn’t think that would be such a divisive venture. But it has been.”

The couples ruse is a technique that Tim Ballard would employ as an undercover tool that would allow him not to engage with trafficked individuals while on overseas missions. It basically involved a female volunteer or OUR employee who pretended to be his girlfriend while on missions overseas, which would often involve stops in strip clubs and luxury accommodations.

One of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit — and those in other lawsuits — allege that Tim Ballard would use the couples ruse as a way to groom, coerce and sexually assault women whom he brought on missions to combat child trafficking.

According to the lawsuit, he allegedly told these women that if his wife were to die, he’d marry them. Later, however, he would distance himself from these women, telling others that they fell in love with him and wanted to hurt his wife.

The amended lawsuit was filed by a married couple who claims that the wife’s experience working under Tim Ballard severely harmed their marriage. Another civil lawsuit filed earlier by five women claims he abused and trafficked them while he ran OUR. A third lawsuit was filed last month by a former Marine who claimed she was sexually harassed under the guise of the couples ruse.



Over the summer, Tim Ballard became an anti-sex trafficking celebrity after the independent film “Sound of Freedom” became a surprise hit. The film depicts OUR undercover sting operations, with Ballard played by actor Jim Caviezel.



The allegations against Ballard surfaced in the wake of the film’s success. By that time, Ballard had quietly left OUR. He has since been the face of another anti-trafficking organization, The SPEAR Fund, which is also named as a defendant in the amended lawsuit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.