Tim Burke appeals for return of items taken in FBI probe of Fox News leaks

TAMPA — Tim Burke wants the government to give him his stuff back. Now he’s heading to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta in an effort to get it.

Burke, a prominent Tampa-based media professional and husband to City Council Member Lynn Hurtak, filed an appeal Tuesday arguing that an FBI search of his home last spring and the subsequent seizure of his computers and other devices were a violation on his constitutional rights to free expression.

The appeal asks that an affidavit the FBI used to obtain a search warrant be unsealed. Burke also wants a court to hold a hearing wherein Burke could challenge the lawfulness of the search and the seizure of his property.

FBI agents searched Burke’s home in May as part of an investigation of alleged computer hacks at Fox News. Details of that investigation have not been made public, but the Tampa Bay Times first reported that it centered on hacks that resulted in the disclosure of videos that were later published online by Vice News and Media Matters for America.

Burke has not been accused of any wrongdoing. In the 32-page appellate brief, his Tampa attorney Michael Maddux writes that Burke found the Fox News videos on a publicly accessible website using credentials that were given to him by a confidential source.

“Mr. Burke, an award-winning journalist, is under investigation for publishing materials he found on the open Internet that embarrassed people in political power, who claimed that he downloaded this information ‘without authorization,’” Maddux wrote. “Based on this assertion, the government has seized, and for the most part refuses to return, the entire contents of his newsroom.”

Burke, 45, runs Burke Communications, a company that produces an array of content. He has worked with ESPN and HBO, among other clients, providing video content and offering digital media trainings. He previously worked for the online news outlets Deadspin and the Daily Beast. He also managed his wife’s successful campaign this year for City Council.

When FBI agents searched his home, they seized more than two dozen computers, phones, and devices, effectively hampering his ability to publish through his digital newsroom, according to the appellate brief. Items seized held more than 100 terabytes of data, which the brief states is the equivalent of about 11 billion pages of documents. Agents also seized devices that belonged to Hurtak, according to the brief.

Although Burke did later get back some of items, the bulk of the seized material remains in the government’s custody.

The alleged Fox News computer hacks involved the release of unaired footage of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Ye, in which the rapper formerly known as Kanye West makes disturbing statements about Jewish people, and behind-the-scenes footage from Carlson’s show.

The videos were later published by Vice News and Media Matters of America. Neither company is a target of the criminal probe, according to the letter.

Shortly after the May search at Burke’s home, the Tampa Bay Times asked a court to unseal the probable cause affidavit that FBI agents filed to obtain the warrant. Burke likewise asked that the document be unsealed, while also seeking the return of his property.

Jay Trezevant, the federal prosecutor handling the case, opposed the requests, questioning whether Burke is a journalist and arguing that releasing information could compromise the ongoing investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sean P. Flynn declined to release the affidavit.

In their appeal, Burke’s lawyers argue that the government’s seizure and retention of his digital newsroom is an “unconstitutional prior restraint,” meaning a restriction on Burke’s rights to free speech. Acts of prior restraint, in which the government effectively prohibits a person or entity from publishing or speaking, are in most cases unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

The brief also details how Burke accessed the videos, noting that he downloaded the raw, unedited Fox interview from a live feed. Burke used a username and password that had been posted publicly online by the person to whom the credentials belonged, according to the brief. A confidential source told Burke that the person had posted their credentials publicly and had invited others to log in and listen to the live broadcasts.

When Burke logged in, the website automatically downloaded a list of web addresses to other live videos, the brief states. By entering those addresses into a web browser, Burke could see and download the live videos, which included those from Fox News.

“Importantly, Burke ‘hacked’ no website, ‘stole’ no credentials, and violated no terms of service,” Maddux wrote. “He merely found something newsworthy on a publicly accessible site.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa has not yet responded to Burke’s appeal.