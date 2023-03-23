Tim Cook and Ray Dalio Among Few US Chiefs Attending China Business Summit

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is betting on a high-profile corporate summit this weekend in Beijing to show the world that it’s back in business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

But a participant list that’s light on US companies is instead underscoring the growing delicacy of doing business in China in the current geopolitical climate.

Organizers of the three-day China Development Forum, which opens Saturday in the country’s capital, say that a hundred foreign representatives have registered to attend from sectors like finance, energy, biopharmaceuticals and consumer goods. It’s the first time since 2019 the event will be held fully in person after China’s three years of Covid isolation.

Some corporate leaders like Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook and Pfizer Inc.’s Albert Bourla are scheduled to be physically present, according to a preliminary list of attendees seen by Bloomberg, but the bulk of the confirmed companies aren’t from the US.

While US companies may not have been the biggest contingent in past editions either, this year’s tepid lineup is indicative of a desire by American companies to keep a low profile around their corporate activities in China for fear of drawing unwanted attention back home, according to one Beijing-based executive familiar with their thinking.

Specifically, companies don’t want to become a target of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, a new congressional body led by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, according to at least three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

China hasn’t made the optics easier for American businesses. President Xi Jinping’s trip this week to Moscow, where he was greeted warmly by Russian President Vladimir Putin — freshly accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court — is also weighing on the minds of executives, one of the people said.

“It is increasingly challenging for companies to navigate the expectations of consumers and stakeholders in China and abroad, and in some cases that may be weighing on decisions about visiting China at this time,” said Sean Stein, the chairman of AmCham Shanghai.

China Hawks Dine on Seared Branzino and Lament Threat to US

The organizers’ own marketing material is notable for its lack of American representation. They released upbeat video messages taped by 15 corporate executives from major companies like BHP Group Ltd., Rio Tinto Plc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Nestle SA, with Boston Consulting Group Inc. the only US firm featured as of Thursday.

Lower Level Executives

Other US participants on the preliminary list of attendees include Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, Invesco Ltd.’s President Martin Flanagan, and Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman.

Some American companies are keeping their famous CEOs away and sending lower-level executives instead, according to other forum attendees. Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, a policy research group in Beijing, said his organization will meet with several company representatives on the sidelines of the event, including at least one from Tesla Inc.

The fraught atmosphere around the return of China’s high-profile business forums — its Boao Forum for Asia is also slated to take place later this month in the southern province of Hainan — reflects how global business sentiment toward the world’s second-largest economy has deteriorated throughout its punishing experiment with Covid Zero.

Not only did the zealous efforts to stamp out the virus through strict lockdowns and mass testing send China’s economy into a tailspin, dulling the allure of what was once a booming consumer market for global businesses, foreign companies saw their Chinese operations disrupted for months at a time by the restrictions, creating global supply chain delays.

Apple’s main smartphone-making partner saw lockdowns, rampant infection and worker riots at its factory hub in Zhengzhou barely four months ago, causing a 6 million unit deficit in iPhone supply and accelerating plans to move its supply chain out of the country.

“US companies in China are frankly exhausted after three years of Covid Zero,” Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said earlier this month.

Covid Zero’s reign also coincided with an unpredictable regulatory environment, as abrupt crackdowns on the technology, property and financial sectors led to losses for foreign firms. US asset management giant Vanguard Group Inc. will shutter its business in China, Bloomberg reported, giving up on a $3.9 trillion fund market.

Other companies are increasingly caught in the geopolitical crossfire between China and the US. Boeing Co., the American aircraft maker that sells 787 Dreamliner and 737 Max aircraft to Chinese airlines, saw its defense unit sanctioned by the Chinese government in October following the U.S. State Department’s approval of $1.8 billion in sales of new weapons to Taiwan.

Majority of US Firms Don’t See China as Priority for Investment

For the first time in about 25 years, China is not a top three investment priority for a majority of US firms, with geopolitical tensions and domestic economic issues driving businesses to focus elsewhere, said a March report from the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

Still, for all the talk of “decoupling,” business and trade ties between the world’s two biggest economies remains substantial. Total merchandise trade between China and the US edged up on year to around $700 billion in 2022 according to Commerce Department data, while major American companies from Nike Inc. to Starbucks Corp. are heavily invested in Chinese consumer demand.

After years of border closures, foreign executives are also keen to get on-the-ground insight into what’s actually happening in the country.

Companies want to figure out the Chinese government’s intentions when it comes to attracting foreign investment and fostering the private sector, said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of the China Centre for Economics and Business at the Conference Board, a research group.

“They want to know if it’s real and if so what the government plans to do specifically,” he said.

--With assistance from Fran Wang and Claire Che.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok CEO Shou Chew to Face Lawmakers Calling for US Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Republican chair of the committee that will hear from TikTok’s chief executive officer on Thursday plans to tell him that his app should be banned in the US and its popularity exposes a vulnerability that could be exploited by China.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s

  • Ukraine saw no way to negotiate peace with Putin even before ICC warrant – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

    Ukraine has realised that there was no point in talking to the Russian president long before the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Vladimir Putin's arrest. Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Politico Quote: "We knew long before the ICC arrest warrant that talking to Putin made no sense.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Back Military Aid, Help Ammunition Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders will sign off on plans to send Kyiv 1 million rounds of ammunition within 12 months during their meeting in Brussels. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUkraine’s top

  • President-Elect Leaves Nigeria to Rest in Europe After Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s president-elect left the country Tuesday to rest after his recent electoral campaign, his office said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBola Tinubu, who will be inaugurated as pre

  • Artwork removed after honoring jailed Hong Kong protesters

    A Hong Kong department store took down a digital artwork that contained hidden references to jailed dissidents, in an incident the artist says is evidence of erosion of free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. It was unclear whether the government played a role in the decision to remove the artwork, it came just days after a slasher film featuring Winnie the Pooh, a figure often used in playful taunts of China’s President Xi Jinping, was pulled from local cinemas. Patrick Amadon’s “No Rioters” was put on display on a billboard at the SOGO Causeway Bay Store for an exhibition that started last Friday, as the city was promoting its return as a vibrant cultural hub following years of pandemic travel restrictions.

  • Uganda LGBTQ leader says gay bill threatens homelessness

    A prominent leader of Uganda's LGBTQ community said Thursday he was worried about becoming "homeless,” describing anguished calls by others like him who are concerned for their safety after the passing of a harsh new anti-gay bill. “I am worried about being evicted,” said Frank Mugisha, head of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda. Mugisha spoke to The Associated Press amid growing pressure from the United Nations, the United States and others who are urging President Yoweri Museveni to block the legislation passed by lawmakers on Tuesday.

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

    The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.

  • Ex-Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ Following His Weekend Screeds

    Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy White House press secretary, said the former president has "learned nothing" since the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.

  • Russian soldiers stop receiving salaries: complaints coming from all over Russia

    The conscripts and contract soldiers in Russia are not paid promised salaries, allowances and social benefits. Source: Vyorstka, a Russian news outlet Details: According to the calculations of the news outlet, since the beginning of March 2023, the salaries of the servicemen have been delayed or not paid at all in 52 regions of Russia and in occupied Crimea.

  • Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for interview

    The House Oversight Committee is distancing itself from a push by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to bring Tara Reade, who has accused President Biden of sexually assaulting her, in for an interview after Gaetz announced the panel’s chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had given the green light. But Greene on Wednesday…

  • Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’

    A lawyer for former President Trump said on Monday that it will be “an all-out war” if Trump is indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into a 2016 hush-money payment. “They can do what they want,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said of the possible indictment in an interview with former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle…

  • Trump Lawyer Torn To Shreds As He Flubs His Way Through Ari Melber Interview

    Attorney Drew Findling had a hard time citing actual evidence that Trump didn't break the law in Georgia.

  • For Both Donald Trump and Alvin Bragg, the Central Park Jogger Case Was a Turning Point

    Both Trump and the Manhattan DA who may soon indict him found their lives impacted by the infamous case that led to the wrongful convictions of Black and Latino men.

  • Trump seems disconnected from reality and is still rolling around Mar-a-Lago in a golf cart even as a potential indictment in New York looms: report

    Trump DJ-ed at a party and was seen cruising around Mar-a-Lago in his golf cart, reported The New York Times, citing people close to Trump.

  • After Putin's decree on mobilisation, 250 doctors left Russia on charter flight

    When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the start of mobilisation in September 2022, 250 doctors, afraid of being conscripted, left Russia on a charter flight; the flight was paid for by a Forbes list billionaire.

  • Fact check: False claim video shows support rally for Trump after arrest rumor

    The video is old. It shows a pro-Trump rally that took place in late 2020 when the then-president contracted COVID-19.