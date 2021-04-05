Tim Cook wants Americans to be able to vote on their iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the world premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Apple CEO Tim Cook envisions a future where Americans cast cast their ballot through their iPhone.

"We do our banking on phones. We have our health data on phones," he said. "And so why not?"

Last week, Cook joined a group of executives who criticized a restrictive new Georgia voting law.

Would you feel comfortable voting via iPhone?

Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that concept in a new interview with The New York Times, published just days after Cook joined a growing coalition of business leaders who criticized a restrictive new Georgia voting law.

"I would dream of that, because I think that's where we live," Cook said when Swisher asked if the tech would be the answer to some modern voting issues, like fraud. "We do our banking on phones. We have our health data on phones. We have more information on a phone about us than is in our houses. And so why not?"

America's voting systems are notoriously low-tech, which stands in glaring contrast to modern systems of banking, commerce, and healthcare.

"It's pretty arcane," Cook said of America's voting apparatus. "I think we're probably all having the wrong conversation on voting rights. We should be talking about using technology."

Incorporating updated technology - like iPhones - in the voting process could expand the reach and accessibility of voting to more Americans, he argued.

Of the voting age population in the US, just shy of 67% voted in the 2020 presidential election - the highest percentage of any election in over 100 years.

"How can we make it so simple that our voting participation gets to 100? Or it gets really close to 100. Maybe we get in the 90s or something," Cook said.

Though voting through smartphone could expand accessibility for some voters, cybersecurity experts speaking to CBS News last November listed a number of ways it could also disenfranchise other voters: Security issues, the cost of iPhones, internet access, and voter identification were all among the main issues cited.

