Tim Ferriter listens in court as daughter recalls brother's difficulties in Arizona

TechCrunch

Google Assistant is getting an AI-powered update. At today's Made by Google live event, the company introduced Assistant with Bard, a new version of its popular mobile personal assistant that's now powered by generative AI technologies. Essentially a combination of Google Assistant and Bard for mobile devices, the new assistant will be able to handle a broader range of questions and tasks, ranging from simple requests like "what's the weather?," "set an alarm," or "text Jenny," as before, to now more intelligent responses provided by Google's Bard AI.