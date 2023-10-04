Tim Ferriter listens in court as daughter recalls brother's difficulties in Arizona
Tim Ferriter listens in court as his adopted daughter testifies how her brother was "hyper" and difficult to control when they were living in Arizona.
Tim Ferriter listens in court as his adopted daughter testifies how her brother was "hyper" and difficult to control when they were living in Arizona.
Can we trust the algorithms behind dating apps with our hearts? Expert Liesel Sharabi breaks down how these algorithms are impacting our relationships. The post Algorithms are changing the dating game — an expert weighs in on what you should know appeared first on In The Know.
Google Assistant is getting an AI-powered update. At today's Made by Google live event, the company introduced Assistant with Bard, a new version of its popular mobile personal assistant that's now powered by generative AI technologies. Essentially a combination of Google Assistant and Bard for mobile devices, the new assistant will be able to handle a broader range of questions and tasks, ranging from simple requests like "what's the weather?," "set an alarm," or "text Jenny," as before, to now more intelligent responses provided by Google's Bard AI.
Sign up for Prime; Get cash back. Dinner's solved. What's not to love?
The ZR2 Bison adds extra capability for both high-speed desert-running and super-low-speed rock crawling. It's a lot of fun.
Join us for all the latest news from Google's Pixel 8 event as it happens!
Forza Motorsport finally returns six years after the last installment released. It has fantastic driving physics and AI, but lags in details and variety.
Wendy Lowe, 56, saw her sons play against each other in MLB for the first time in June.
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
We have all the best early Prime Day deals under $50 and even under $25, including faves from big brands like Crocs, Amazon, Lodge and more.
Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and set to hit the NBA in a couple years.
New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users' privacy rights. As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis.
Looking for a Christmas or birthday present for the guy in your life? Here are best gift ideas for men, ranging from cool tech finds to unique gifts for the man who has everything.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.
Midwest emo fall is here, and Gen Z emo kids couldn't be happier. The post Beanies, flannels and perpetual heartbreak: Gen Z-ers are ushering in Midwest emo fall appeared first on In The Know.
More than 26,000 shoppers agree with the 77-year-old performer — you'll want a pair for every day of the week.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
Come join me in fall trend heaven! It's full of sweaters, booties and so much more goodness.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.