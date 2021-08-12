Tim Hortons China Is Said Near $1.8 Billion Deal With SPAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gillian Tan and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The joint venture that runs the Chinese locations of iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp., people familiar with the matter said.

A transaction could value the combined entity at about $1.8 billion and an announcement could come as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Silver Crest Acquisition, led by chairman Leon Meng, is a U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company backed by Greater China-focused private equity firm Ascendent Capital Partners. Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition rose as much as 3.7% in pre-market trading Thursday in New York.

Co-founded by hockey player Tim Horton, who opened the first Tim’s location in 1964, the coffee chain spread across Canada and became a national symbol, though it remained little-known elsewhere. An $11 billion takeover in 2014 saw Tim’s absorbed into newly-formed conglomerate Restaurant Brands International Inc., alongside quick-service brands Burger King and, since 2017, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

There are more than 4,900 restaurants globally under the Tim’s brand, according to RBI’s website.

Tim Hortons China, a joint venture between private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group and a subsidiary of RBI, said in a statement in March that it had completed a funding round led by Sequoia Capital China and existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd., and with participation from Eastern Bell Capital.

The Chinese master franchise holder opened its first outlet in the country in 2019, and has more than 150 shops across 10 cities in the country. It aims to expand to more than 1,500 Chinese outlets.

Read More: Tencent Helps Tim Hortons Expand to 1,500 Outlets Across China

Silver Crest raised $345 million in a January initial public offering and said it was seeking a target in the high-growth consumer and consumer technology sectors. It counts veteran banker Christopher Lawrence as vice chairman and Ascendent’s Derek Cheung as chief executive officer.

As with all deals that aren’t finalized, it’s possible terms change or that talks fall apart. Representatives for Silver Crest and Ascendent didn’t respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Cartesian Capital and Restaurant Brands International didn’t respond to requests for comment made outside normal business hours.

(Updates with share movement in third paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TUI Stems Cash Burn as Bookings Surge on Border Reopenings

    (Bloomberg) -- TUI AG stopped burning cash as holiday bookings surged following European government moves to relax travel restrictions.The world’s biggest tour operator reported cash inflows during the three months through June of 320 million euros ($376 million), excluding financing costs, the first time it’s recorded a positive number since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s after revenue surged to 650 million euros in the quarter from 72 million euros a year ago.“Especially in Germany

  • Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

    This cloud stock is the ninth-largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF, and it recently became an attractive buy.

  • Green Fintech Startup Aspiration Said in Interprivate SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech startup Aspiration is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a transaction that’s slated to value the combined entity at more than $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Los Angeles-based Aspiration is in discussions with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., a special purpose acquisition company that’s led by Ahmed Fattouh, one of the people said. The vehicle is in talks to raise capital to support the transaction via a

  • Seth Klarman Hedge Fund Buys $645 Million Stake in Just Eat Takeaway

    (Bloomberg) -- Seth Klarman’s hedge fund, Baupost Group, bought a 3.5% stake in Dutch food-delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The Boston-based firm acquired the stake in a transaction dated Aug. 4, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The shares were valued at about 549 million euros ($645 million) as of Wednesday’s closing price. Companies that let customers order groceries and restaurant meals online have surged in the last year as users turned to the apps during pandemic lock

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Top 5 Highest Priced Stocks In America

    Berkshire Hathaway, NVR, Amazon, Cable One, and Booking Holdings are the top five stocks with the highest share price trading in the U.S.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

    Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction -- more than $500 million -- and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.