Tim Kaine demands briefing from Biden administration on legal justification for Syria strike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are among the Democrats criticizing the Biden administration for Thursday night's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group, demanding that Congress immediately be briefed on the matter.

Why it matters: The strikes, which the Pentagon and National Security Council say were a response to threats against U.S. forces in the region, constitute the Biden administration's first overt military action.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying:

  • Kaine: "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."

  • Murphy: "Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action."

  • Khanna: "We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican president. The administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate."

The other side: The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the strike was carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq," and was intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq."

  • A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress, and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level.

  • "As a matter of domestic law, the president took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel."

  • There will be a full classified briefing "early next week, and sooner if Congress wants it," the NSC spokesperson added.

The big picture: All three Democrats have been outspoken against past presidents' attempts to conduct offensive military operations without congressional approval.

  • Kaine has led the charge in the Senate to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and to replace the 2001 AUMF — which has been cited repeatedly by presidents to justify U.S. military action all over the world — with a narrower authorization.

  • Kaine and Khanna also introduced resolutions passed by Congress in 2020 that would have required former President Trump to get congressional approval before taking military action against Iran, but it was vetoed by the president.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians push rail trolley across border to leave North Korea

    North Korea shares a border with Russia in the far eastern part of the isolated rogue nation, but there are no trains running between the countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Democrats renew push for war powers overhaul after Biden's Syria strike

    "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine said.

  • Here’s How To Cheat Your Tax Bracket — Legally

    IRS tax brackets determine your tax rates and how much money you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. People with large incomes fall into higher federal income tax brackets, so if you earn a lot of money each...

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Slams ‘Liar and Denier’ Ron Johnson for False Claims About Capitol Rioters (Video)

    “The View” co-host Joy Behar blasted Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson for implying that fake Trump supporters led the charge on the Capitol Riots last month. “Ron Johnson has become the perfect face for the Republican party,” Behar said on Tuesday’s show. “He’s a liar, a denier, he floats crazy conspiracy theories, hoping that his followers will be gullible enough to listen to him and believe it. This is the party of the future on the Republican side.” Whoopi Goldberg showed a clip of Johnson’s recent testimony, where instead of talking about the police preparation, he cited a first-hand account from ring-wing security analyst J. Michael Waller and blamed the police, liberals, and “fake Trump supporters” for the insurrection. She then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts. “There’s no logic to what he’s saying,” Behar argued angrily. “Why would liberals disguise themselves as Trump supporters to protest an election they just won? And according to them, Nancy Pelosi planned death threats against herself and then broke into her own office to take selfies? None of this makes any sense. He’s making Marjorie Taylor Greene look normal now.” Also Read: 'The View': Can We Stop Talking About Trump's 'Destructive, Unhinged Personality'? (Video) “We hear so much about cancel culture, but what we don’t want is a culture of accountability,” added Sunny Hostin. “They don’t want a consequence culture. And this is what it results in. I was struck so much by what Johnson was saying. Blame everyone else — fake Trump supporters, he said that the protestors were jovial, friendly, they had an earnest demeanor — but he had nothing to say about those who lost their lives, like an officer, because of the rioters.” Hostin also referenced Tucker Carlson’s recent claim that there was “no evidence of white supremacy” at the riots, to which Behar responded, “Tucker Carlson needs to be tied up and put in the corner somewhere so we never hear from him again.” We think a lot of people would agree with that. You can watch the clip below. CONFRONTING THE REALITIES OF CAPITOL RIOT: After the Capitol police gave firsthand accounts of the insurrection, saying they were expecting Trump supporters protesting the election but ended up clashing with domestic terrorists, the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/qcQ2FzCvIO — The View (@TheView) February 24, 2021 Read original story ‘The View': Joy Behar Slams ‘Liar and Denier’ Ron Johnson for False Claims About Capitol Rioters (Video) At TheWrap

  • Republican Ralph Norman’s effort to hold 30-second silence for Rush Limbaugh turned down

    ‘The chair cannot entertain the gentleman’s request’

  • Airstrikes in Syria represent first non-military action authorized by Pres. Biden

    NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell and Ali Arouzi report on the details and implications of the airstrikes that targeted facilities the Pentagon says were used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.

  • Angela Merkel faces lockdown rebellion as German regions loosen Covid restrictions

    Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion over Germany’s coronavirus lockdown as regional governments move to ease restrictions. Garden centres, florists and nail parlours are among businesses that will be allowed to reopen in several German states from Monday as regional leaders defied Mrs Merkel’s calls to extend the lockdown. Clothes shops will be allowed to reopen in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, but customers will have to make an appointment in advance. The move comes as a new poll released on Friday showed more than half of Germans support easing restrictions. The survey for ZDF television found 56 per cent of Germans now favour easing the lockdown, while only 41 per cent are opposed. Mrs Merkel is set to hold talks with regional leaders on the lockdown next week. She has repeatedly warned against lifting restrictions over fears Germany could face a third wave caused by new variants on the virus.

  • Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

    Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow "the law of the jungle". An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes killed one fighter and wounded four, but U.S. officials said they were limited in scope to show Biden's administration will act firmly while trying to avoid a big regional escalation. Washington and Tehran are seeking maximum leverage in attempts to save Iran's nuclear deal reached with world powers in 2015 but abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, after which regional tensions soared and fears of full-scale conflict grew.

  • Could pandemic further erode the New England town meeting?

    The town meeting, for centuries, was a staple of New England life — but the coronavirus pandemic could accelerate the departure from the tradition where people gather to debate everything from the purchase of local road equipment to multimillion-dollar budgets to pressing social issues. The basis of the town meeting is to bring everyone together in the same room — sometimes a literal town hall, sometimes a school gymnasium — where voters will hash out local issues until a decision is made. Others are using pre-printed ballots to decide issues, forgoing the daylong debate altogether.

  • Give Biden a Chance? On COVID Aid, Some Trump Voters Just Might

    In Washington, Republicans stand united in opposition to President Joe Biden’s first major legislative proposal, a $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan that they have labeled a bloated, budget-busting “blue state bailout.” But in rural Maine, Anthony McGill, a self-identified conservative Republican, describes the bill as something else entirely: “Most of it sounds like a good idea,” he said. While McGill does not agree with all the provisions, he supports the central thrust of the bill: another round of direct stimulus payments to nearly all Americans. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “There’s a lot of people that could use those checks. I don’t know about needing them, but we could all use them,” said McGill, 52, who voted for former President Donald Trump in November. “The debt is so far out of hand that it’s a fantasy number at this point. We might as well just blow it out till everything collapses.” As Democrats prepare to vote as soon as Friday to pass the relief package in the House, Republican elected officials are struggling to overcome intraparty divides over whether to embrace the major pieces of the proposal — as well as to reconcile with the fact that many Republican voters support the plan. While Democrats are working swiftly to move their bill, Republicans are consumed by sideshows like false claims of voter fraud and what they call cancel culture, which are two major themes of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, starting Friday in Orlando, Florida. The lack of a unified Republican economic message reflects an unsettled party that is unable to agree on how to chart a path through a Democratic-controlled Washington. While congressional Republicans take a scattershot approach to try to undermine the legislation, mayors and governors in their party push for the plan, saying their states and cities need the federal aid to keep police officers on their beats, to reopen schools and to help small businesses. Polling shows a significant number of Republican voters agree: More than 4 in 10 Republicans back Biden’s aid package, according to polling from the online research firm SurveyMonkey for The New York Times. Overall, 72% of Americans said they supported the bill, a number that includes 97% of Democrats. Interviews with more than two dozen Trump voters across the country found little consensus on fundamental questions that are central to the party’s future: Who won the election? Who should lead the GOP? And how much should Republicans try to work with the new administration? “There are things about President Biden that do concern me, but I’ve been told he’s kind of a moderate as far as Democrats go,” said Kelly Alexander, 62, a self-described right-wing conservative who owns a seasonal takeout restaurant in Mackinaw City, Michigan. “He’s our president. We need to give him a chance and not pick him apart for no good reason.” That is not the advice Robert Holland, a retiree from Rockland, Maine, would give to Republican leaders in Washington. “Biden and the Democrats are a bunch of stupid fools,” he said. “And the Republicans better get some spine and stop rolling over for them.” That disconnect over basic political strategy mirrors larger divisions within a party led for four years by a president who shredded mainstream conservative ideology on issues including the national debt, foreign policy and trade. While Trump moved a portion of the party’s base away from some of the right-wing economic orthodoxies that had characterized Republicanism for decades, he offered little in the form of a unified doctrine as a replacement. Republicans chose not to adopt a new platform at their national convention last year, instead simply carrying over the one from 2016, and Trump failed to articulate a second-term policy agenda as he campaigned for reelection. During his final weeks in office, he demanded that Congress more than triple the stimulus payments included in a December relief plan, a surprise maneuver that undermined Senate Republicans who had spent months opposing such spending. The current legislation would include another round of stimulus payments at $1,400 per person, an amount some Senate Republicans say is too high. Trump’s embrace of federal spending has complicated that messaging, downplaying traditional fiscal conservative concerns about the size of the debt and the deficit. This month, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, argued that it was disingenuous for Republicans to raise such concerns considering their recent record. The national debt increased by about $7.8 trillion during Trump’s term, rising to the highest level since World War II. The surge was partly because of the economic stimulus passed during the pandemic but also because of the $1.5 trillion unpaid-for tax cut bill in 2017 and Trump’s unfettered spending. “When we had a Republican president and House and Senate, we kept on spending massively and adding almost a trillion dollars a year to the national debt,” Romney told the “Utah Politics” podcast. “Now we say, ‘This is outrageous, adding so much to the debt’?” Romney, who helped write the December stimulus bill, has argued that Biden’s legislation is a “clunker” that would waste money. Some Republicans share those concerns. Sean Wiley, who voted twice for Trump and describes himself as a conservative libertarian, said the government needed to provide assistance to people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic but argued that the current package was too large. Now that more people are being vaccinated and the country is getting back to work, he said, there is not as much need for a big government stimulus. Wiley, 52, who lives in Secane, Pennsylvania, and builds transmissions for racing cars, said he worried that the Biden bill would unnecessarily add to the national debt. “We’ve kind of mortgaged the future on this,” he said. Yet polling indicates that a notable portion of the Republican base is far more open to the bill. Last month, more than two-thirds of Republicans said they supported increasing individual payments to $2,000 from $600, which Trump had proposed but Senate Republicans had rejected. Nearly 7 in 10 Republicans said it was important for the current bill to include $1,400 direct checks, according to the SurveyMonkey poll. Many Republican voters who expressed concerns about the size of the stimulus package said they did not oppose the direct payments but worried about what they saw as extraneous provisions — like a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and $350 billion in aid for state and local governments. “People need help right now, and I’m OK with my tax dollars doing that; I’d help feed my neighbors if they needed it,” said Melissa Karn, 53, a Trump voter from the Phoenix suburbs. “But I am not on board with sending money to rebuild and bail out cities that have not been run very well for years.” Karn and other Trump supporters find little to like among their leaders in Congress who are making the same arguments, preferring the bombastic, burn-it-down style of the former president. They praised Republicans closely aligned with Trump, like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and offered scorn for those he has clashed with, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader. “It’s like the Republican establishment doesn’t have any common sense,” said Tara Davis, 40, a foster mother in Burlington, North Carolina. “We’re finding out all this money that’s just been wasted, and they couldn’t give people $2,000? It’s sickening. Anyone that the establishment hates, that’s who I like.” Judy Betty, a Republican and retired principal from Marana, Arizona, said she mostly opposed another round of stimulus payments but felt let down by congressional Republicans who she thinks did not fully investigate fraud claims surrounding the election — charges that were repeatedly shown to be baseless. “I don’t know about the Republican Party; it’s really gotten weird,” she said. “Everything is a lie. I think that is what Trump revealed for a lot of us who were open to him. This whole government is crap.” Sharon Tomski, 59, a teacher at a Catholic high school in the Milwaukee suburbs, said she believed that any stimulus plan should be targeted for those who lost income as a result of the pandemic. A self-described conservative, Tomski expressed little desire for the Republican Party to return to an era of fiscal austerity, even as she raised concerns about the possibility that Trump would again run for the White House. “I’d prefer he just goes away and lets someone else with his philosophy run,” Tomski said as she shopped at Bed Bath & Beyond in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “I think he’s too polarizing of a figure and needs to hand the baton to someone else.” Tomski is unlikely to get her wish anytime soon. Trump is headlining the conservative conference Sunday afternoon, an effort to keep control of the party firmly in his grasp. While his presence may buoy a large swath of Republicans, it is likely to turn off independents and any moderates who supported the former president. Patricia Dorenbosch, a Republican retiree from Henderson, Nevada, said she was turned off by Trump’s actions after the election, blaming him for stoking the attack on the Capitol and pushing baseless claims about voter fraud. She appreciates the new leadership emerging from Washington, even if it comes from a man she voted against. “I’m pleased so far; I really am surprised, but I am. I agree with a lot of things Biden is doing,” said Dorenbosch, 75, who supported Trump. “We don’t have a lot of this blowhard kind of attitude. We’re not attacking people so much.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Iranian journalist, who won the International Press Freedom Award, was detained in Turkey after fleeing a nearly 5-year prison sentence

    Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced him on charges of "colluding against national security" and "spreading propaganda against the system," in 2020.

  • Exclusive: China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources

    China's Huawei plans to make electric vehicles under its own brand and could launch some models this year, four sources said, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, battered by U.S. sanctions, explores a strategic shift. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs), according to two of the people familiar with the matter. Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs, said one of the two and a separate person with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Neguse, McBath press Biden to appoint national gun violence czar

    Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) will ask President Biden to appoint a national director of gun violence prevention, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The issue — which resonates in Colorado with its dark legacy of mass shootings — comes days after the White House began to push forward on an issue activists wanted to see prioritized in his first month. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If we are not doing everything we can to ensure another Columbine, another Aurora, another Highlands Ranch, does not happen again, then we are not doing enough," Neguse said in a statement.What they're saying: In the letter, Neguse and McBath tell Biden that "a comprehensive government approach to address this violence, will help bring our nation out from under the depths of the gun violence crisis."The pair notes that "disproportionate shares of this violence [fall] on communities of color" and that those who lost their lives to gun violence jumped 10% in 2020 from 2019.They highlight that "federal efforts to combat gun violence, including research on the impacts and causes of gun violence and law enforcement efforts to combat it, are siloed across agencies."Read the full letter: This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • Letters to the Editor: The last thing Senate Democrats need is more Joe Manchins

    If Democrats want to win more Senate seats, they need to pass progressive measures — and that means having fewer Democratic senators like Joe Manchin.

  • U.S. concludes Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi killing, new intel report to say

    The release will mark a new chapter in U.S.-Saudi relations and a clear break from Trump's policy of equivocating about the Saudi state's role in the brutal murder.

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience

    The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential efforts by Donald Trump and others to influence last year's general election has a message for people who are eager to see whether the former president will be charged: Be patient. “I'm in no rush,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said this week in an interview with The Associated Press. Willis, a Democrat elected in November, sent letters to state officials on Feb. 10 instructing them to preserve records related to the election, particularly those that may contain evidence of attempts to influence elections officials.

  • ‘At least 22 killed’ after President Biden orders first military strike

    The attack was carried out on Iranian-backed militias

  • Biden's Syria airstrikes first test of role as world's police

    Pentagon airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria in response to a Feb. 15 attack in Iraq received both bipartisan praise — and criticism.

  • 57% of Colorado Republicans don't plan on taking a COVID vaccine when they can get it

    Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsA new statewide poll from Magellan Strategies finds that one-third of Coloradans say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The opposition could threaten the state's efforts to reach herd immunity. Medical experts put the benchmark between 70% to 95%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe reasons people cited included questioning the science showing that it's safe and the belief it's not necessary, the pollsters found.Be smart: A partisan split and misinformation is evident in the data. "I would call it the politicalization of vaccinations and COVID," said pollster David Flaherty.By the numbers: Still, about 60% of Colorado residents are very or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID.Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free