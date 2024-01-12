Tim Kennedy officially nominated for run at Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Kennedy, the State Senator for New York’s 63rd district, has officially been nominated by the Erie County Democratic Committee for Congress in the state’s 26th district, it was announced on Thursday night.

Kennedy got the nod for the nomination against Nate McMurray, a former Grand Island supervisor who has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress. Buffalo mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had both previously expressed interest in the seat but later backed out of running. Kennedy was first inducted into the State Senate in January 2011.

Kennedy will officially vie to replace Democrat Brian Higgins, who has represented Western New York in Washington since 2005. The 26th district includes Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. Higgins is stepping down in February to become the next president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“I’ve been honored to represent Buffalo and Western New York in the New York State Senate,” Kennedy said. “I’m grateful for those who have had the confidence in me to represent our community … this is not just a demonstration of Western New York, this is a representation of America. We are going to represent our incredible and diverse community in the United States Capitol.”

Kennedy is running in the special election to fill the seat. Once Higgins files his official notice to vacate his seat, Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days to call for a special election, which would take place in a 70 to 80 day window following Higgins officially resigning. This means that the election would likely take place in April.

Who Kennedy will face in the special election is not known as of Thursday, as the Erie County Republican Committee has not yet endorsed a candidate.

“There’s no question that this is the beginning of a new era,” Erie County Democratic chairman Jeremy Zellner said. “[Kennedy] is the kind of leader who easily makes the transition to state politics and becomes a rising star in the State Senate.”

As for Kennedy’s current seat, Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin said in December that she will run for the seat, while Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski has also expressed interest.

“This campaign will fight for Western New York. This is a fight that will continue the progress we’ve seen in our community, a fight to change the embarrassing dysfunction that we’ve seen for far too long in Washington, D.C.,” Kennedy said. “This is a campaign that will be bigger than any one person.”

The spring election will be the first of two elections in Western New York in 2024. A general election will take place for the seat on Nov. 5, with the winner of that election being elected to a two-year term beginning on Jan. 3, 2025.

