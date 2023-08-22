Tim Mapes’ state of mind and the faults of human memory a new focus of perjury trial as defense gets its shot

Jason Meisner, Ray Long, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read
0
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The faults of human memory and the state of mind of Democratic insider Tim Mapes after he was forced to resign in 2018 were the focus of Mapes’ perjury trial Tuesday as his defense team tried to attack allegations that he lied before a grand jury to protect his longtime boss, House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Mapes’ defense team is pushing the argument that he was truthful in the grand jury but just couldn’t remember answers to the questions he was asked due to the stress-filled, intimidating nature of the grand jury setting in November 2021.

Dawn McBride, a psychology professor at Illinois State University who specializes in human memory, testified that certain levels of stress could block out the ability to recall different moments — an attempt by Mapes’ attorneys to show even the memory of a notoriously detail-driven and demanding person like him was not infallible.

McBride, who did not examine or interview Mapes as part of her testimony, also told the jury that people who are “detail-oriented” don’t necessarily have good long-term memories.

“They tend to have a good working memory,” she says.

On cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur repeatedly pointed out that McBride had no specific knowledge of Mapes’ case or his testimony before the grand jury.

“You don’t know whether Tim Mapes had a motive to lie?” MacArthur asked.

McBride replied, “No, my expertise is in human memory.”

Asked if someone could “fake memory loss,” McBride said they could, “if they just say they don’t remember.”

Mapes’ wife, Bronwyn Rains, also testified Tuesday that she saw “massive changes” in her husband after Madigan “ejected” him from his organization on June 6, 2018, the day a staffer accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a “culture of sexism,, harassment and bullying that creates an extremely difficult working environment.”

Mapes denied the allegations.

“He spent all of his time in our furnished basement sitting in the dark,” Rains said of her husband. “He was very depressed, he was in a dark place. I was working during the day, so when I would come home he was still in the same position...in the dark basement as when I left.”

She urged him to take a job outside of his comfort zone, saying he then filled gas tanks and serviced UPS trucks at night as well as transported barge workers to and from their jobs. She also said he set up a consulting business, though it had only one client.

But MacArthur asked Rains whether she knew that Mapes had detailed conversations with Madigan’s political aides during that time, and Rains said she was unaware of discussions and meetings he had.

Under MacArthur’s questioning, Rains also acknowledged that she traveled to Ireland, Maine and Mexico with Mapes after he was ousted from the Madigan organization.

“He didn’t stay in his hotel room on those trips, did he?” MacArthur asked. “He was out and about?”

“With me on those trips, yes,” Rains replied.

The defense also called Emily Wurth, the former chief financial officer of the Madigan-controlled Democratic Party of Illinois, who reinforced the idea that Mapes was a focused boss but also very “literal” in his interpretation of questions, which sometimes led to odd answers.

“Tim is both very demanding but also really an incredible boss to have, because he is incredibly supportive of your work,” said Wurth, who left state Democratic Party in 2019 and now owns her own private consulting company. “He was meticulous he was thorough, he could be short if you were not paying attention correctly. He could also be very funny.”

Wurth acknowledged that she stayed in touch with Mapes following his departure, partly for professional reasons to help her “pick up the pieces” during a wild election year.

Another part of it was also very personal, she said.

“I was worried about Tim. It was a very abrupt departure,” Wurth testified. “For me it was very traumatic. I was worried that about his mental health, because mine wasn’t good.”

Prosecutors will get a chance to cross-examine Wurth after a lunch break Tuesday.

Mapes, 68, of Springfield, is charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, accused in an indictment of lying in answers to seven questions during his appearance before the grand jury investigating Madigan and his vaunted political operation.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction count, while the perjury charges carry up to five years behind bars.

Over eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 15 witnesses and dozens of wiretapped phone conversations, emails and other documents in an effort to prove that Mapes was lying when he said he was unaware that Michael McClain, a longtime confidant of Madigan’s, was doing sensitive “assignments” for the speaker even after McClain’s retirement from lobbying in 2016.

The prosecution’s case has also included the audio of Mapes’ entire grand jury testimony, offering a rare glimpse into a secretive process and illuminating how big-time political corruption investigations play out behind the scenes.

Mapes, who served for more than 25 years as Madigan’s chief of staff as well as stints as executive director of the state Democratic Party and the clerk of the House, has denied making any false statements.

His attorneys have argued that he did his “level best” to provide truthful answers. They also accused prosecutors of asking open-ended questions and failing to provide Mapes with any corroborating materials that might refresh his recollection of years-old conversations.

The defense has said they want to call Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, who conducted the questioning of Mapes at the grand jury, as well as former FBI supervisor Ted McNamara, who questioned McClain about an unrelated investigation in 2016.

Mapes, meanwhile, has not said whether he will testify, though it’s considered a long shot given his previous track record and the general risks involved.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com

Recommended Stories

  • Did you know you can buy these random Amazon products with your FSA or HSA card?

    From Hailey Bieber's favorite sunscreen to fast-acting pimple patches and essential oil diffusers, the list is endless.

  • The best mobile gaming controllers for 2023

    Here's a list of the best mobile game controllers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Lucid CEO: Air EV price cuts 'well received,' Gravity SUV reveal set for November

    At this year’s Monterey Car Week, electric vehicle maker Lucid was quietly creating some buzz with its EVs, recent price changes, and upcoming SUV.

  • Over 236,000 Nissan Sentra sedans recalled due to steering issue

    Nissan has issued a recall that applies to over 236,000 units of the Sentra. The affected cars are fitted with weak tie rods that can bend or break.

  • Stocks mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks were mixed on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite barely hanging onto gains as rising yields continued to pressure stocks.

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50am PT on August 23 (5:20pm IST), over half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • More complaints prompt NHTSA probe of Ford 2022 Mach-E recall

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.

  • Pink Halloween is officially a thing, and TikTok is obsessed: ‘Forget Barbie, pink Halloween is the vibe’

    Move over, orange and black. #Pinkoween is here, and TikTokers can't get enough.

  • Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is an old-school SUV with a modern heart

    Priced at $400,000, the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is a resto-modded first-generation Ford Bronco with V8 power and modern features.

  • It's official: Threads launches its highly anticipated web app

    Starting today, Instagram Threads will begin the rollout of one of its most-requested features: the ability to use the service via the web, while logged in. At launch, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says, but the experience won't be in complete parity with the Threads mobile app just yet. For instance, web users won't be able to do certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).

  • Meet Relume, the bootstrapped AI web builder that wants to supercharge Figma and Webflow

    Despite the abundant venture capital available for startups in the current wave of generative AI breakthroughs, totaling $14 billion in equity funding as of August this year, Relume has turned down investments and instead relied on bootstrapping since its launch in November 2021. Sydney-based Relume started as a component library for web design giants Webflow and Figma providing over a thousand components, which are customizable blocks that contain content, nav bars, footers and other elements that can be easily reused across a website. In August, Relume updated its web design platform with a generative AI twist.

  • Mucker Capital backs ScribeUp’s ‘fully-automated’ approach to managing subscriptions

    Most of our product subscriptions sit passively in the background and keep sending us things until we don’t want them anymore. Enter ScribeUp, a free subscription management company that is taking a proactive approach to that problem so that users aren’t charged for an unwanted subscription. CEO Jordan Mackler, who started the company in 2020 with Yohei Oka, told TechCrunch that they saw legacy solutions in two buckets: one that allowed users to find and cancel their subscriptions in an automated way, or two, provided users with the ability to proactively, but manually, manage subscription bills as they come in.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • Grip Security raises $41M to help enterprises manage their SaaS identity risk

    Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.

  • Microsoft adjusts its Activision deal in a bid to win UK approval

    A restructured proposal from the tech giant would transfer streaming rights for all Activision games over the next 15 years to Ubisoft.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps that business users needed and used but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • Dipp uses AI to fix bottlenecks between marketing and design teams

    Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. During that time, Chen says they realized that the marketing, sales and design process has stayed the same, despite new technology and tools being introduced to the market, and is often riddled with bottlenecks. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction, they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said.

  • Jim Harbaugh suspended by Michigan, expectations for Notre Dame & Missouri’s big swing on high school NIL money

    Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.

  • Rode's Wireless Pro mic kit lets you forget about 'clipped' audio

    The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.

  • These 12 best-selling automotive accessories are all on sale for Labor Day

    Looking to save on car accessories? Check out these 12 Labor Day deals from Amazon.