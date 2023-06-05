Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shares Update After Taking Ozempic for PCOS

Gracie McGraw is sharing a glimpse into her health journey.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter opened up about her experience with Ozempic and how that impacts her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

After a commenter called out her alleged use of type 2 diabetes medication on Instagram—the picture in question featured Gracie showing off her recent weight loss—the 26-year-old replied, "I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Last year, Gracie first shared her PCOS diagnosis, which came after years of struggling with her weight.

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she wrote in March 2022. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes," she continued, "as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand. Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all."

Ozempic has become a seemingly unavoidable conversation in Hollywood. While Sophie Turner said the ads for the drug "can f--k all the way off," Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has been open about using it.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I didn't look like this two months ago," she told Entertainment Tonight last month," So, all of a sudden, to lose almost 30 pounds, I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App