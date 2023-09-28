Tim Moore will not seek reelection as NC House Speaker

TechCrunch

On the heels of the debut of its Bedrock service for building generative AI apps, Amazon has launched a new enterprise plan for CodeWhisperer, its AI-powered service to generate and suggest code. The new plan, aptly called CodeWhisperer Enterprise Tier, introduces new functionality that allows a company to integrate their internal codebases and resources to have CodeWhisperer provide custom recommendations to developer teams. As Amazon explains in a press release, an admin using the CodeWhisperer Enterprise Tier can connect CodeWhisperer to a private code repository, after which CodeWhisperer will learn the repository and adjust its suggestions accordingly.