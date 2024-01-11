Tim Pennings: 2024 New Year’s predictions

I’ve read that in the 19th century, charlatans went from town to town spouting long lists of specific prophecies so that some were bound to happen. Then, in the next town, they heralded their clairvoyance by citing the predictions that had occurred — not mentioning those that hadn’t. Clever.

I’ll do the same with y’all. Below are predictions for 2024 — written and submitted before the year began. Note that while many may seem safe — even inevitable, they would have been unlikely just a few years ago. Shows how fast the world changes.

Tim Pennings

Sports: The San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl. As I wrote in last month’s Holland Sentinel column, Brock Purdy from my alma mater (Iowa State University) is the 49er’s new quarterback, and Christian McCaffrey is their new running back. Between them, they are adding dynamite to a team which already has an innovative coach, selfless players who rejoice in each other’s achievements, and team dedication to mental discipline and excellence. A winning combination.

How likely that a 36-year-old will win not just one, but at least two of the four major tennis tournaments in 2024? Yet Novak Djokovic, easily the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of tennis has the mental and physical toughness to do just that. Every minute of his life, every morsel of food he eats, is dedicated towards that end. Wait and see.

Political: Nepotism aside, Donald Trump will choose one of his two elder sons as his vice-presidential running mate. I’ve heard no one else predict this, but it seems obvious. In Mike Pence, Trump had a dedicated V.P. who defended him unfailingly and stroked his ego as necessary, describing him as a broad-shouldered leader. Pence was 100% committed to Trump until Jan. 6, 2021, when he was forced to decide between Trump and the Constitution. To his credit, Pence showed the integrity at his core and sided with the Constitution. But from Trump’s point of view, that was a betrayal. How dare Pence have such priorities! Trump won’t chance that happening again. Who can he find to side with him without regard for the Constitution? Perhaps there are others, but Eric and Don Jr. are obvious candidates.

Israeli war continues all year. Why? Netanyahu knows that once military action ends, he must answer for colossal intelligence failure.

At its best, local government is free of political ideology and in 2024 such will return to Ottawa County. Ottawa Impact country commissioners will be voted out, but not before perpetrating further pain and harm.

Arts: 2024 will be another year offering superb local musical performances with free admission. Three you should know about: “Free @ 3” series at First Reformed church of Holland on select Sunday afternoons, all organized via the hard work and good connections of Joan Conway, Hope College Professor Emeritus. The modern sanctuary is aesthetically interesting and acoustically live. The artists show the wealth of talent in the West Michigan area — especially from area universities.

“Second Recital Series” is a similar collection of fine artists who perform at Second Reformed Church of Zeeland which has the most simply elegant sanctuary in West Michigan. Following the monthly late Sunday afternoon programs, there are tasty treats and a hospitable reception time.

Finally, the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys (GRCMB) is one of a small handful of such choirs in the United States. Performing regularly in the Cathedral of St. Andrews, the young voices soar. The best directors from Great Britain’s choirs (including Westminster) eagerly accept invitations to be guest conductors. All these opportunities are easily found on the web.

Science: 2024 will be the warmest year on record. Sadly, even though 2023 presently has that distinction, there is no reason to think the upward warming trend with resulting weather consequences will not continue unabated. Gladly, there is a glimmer of hope that the nations of the world are heeding the voices of their young people and beginning to make serious efforts to stem the rise. Scientific innovation will play a key role.

Only twice has TIME picked a non-human for “Person of the Year”: “The Endangered Earth” in 1988 and “The Computer” in 1982. The 2024 person will be “AI” — Artificial Intelligence. Making its strong appearance in 2023 with the ability to replace the human brain just as machines have replaced human brawn, AI will continue to make news as it changes our lives.

Personal: One of these predictions will be wrong — perhaps this one.

— Community Columnist Tim Pennings is a resident of Holland and can be contacted at timothy.pennings@gmail.com. Previous columns can be found at timothypennings.blogspot.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Tim Pennings: 2024 New Year’s predictions