Tim Ryan explains he 'wasn't protesting' by not putting his hand on heart during anthem at Democratic debate

William Cummings

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tim Ryan's campaign blamed "absentmindedness" for why he didn't put his hand on his heart for the national anthem during the opening of the Democratic debate on Tuesday.

"Congressman Ryan wasn’t protesting and didn’t mean to make any statement last night in Detroit," read an email from the Ohio lawmaker's campaign on Wednesday.

The statement called it a "moment of absentmindedness while on a debate stage that won’t happen again" and said Ryan was "in fact, singing along with the choir to honor our country."   

"Congressman Ryan loves our country and will continue to honor the flag during the anthem in future events, as he has in countless events in the past," the campaign said. 

Ryan's failure to cover his heart was noted by several commentators on social media. 

Analysis: Spineless moderates? Or fairy-tale progressives? The Democratic debate exposed an ideological rift

Reagan: Recording reveals Ronald Reagan making racist remarks to President Richard Nixon

Ari Fleisher, who served as White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration, said he was trying to appeal to "the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party," referring to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the anthem at to protest police brutality.

Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp took Ryan's failure to cover his heart as a sign he "should not run for President." 

"Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Time Ryann!!!" tweeted Meghan McCain.

Ryan laughed when asked about the criticism after the debate. 

"I love this country as much as everybody else," he said, adding that he puts his hand on his heart for the Pledge of Allegiance. 

Here were some other reactions: 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: Tim Ryan says he wasn't protesting national anthem