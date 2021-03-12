Tim Scott is doing the Republican Party a huge favor. The rest of us, not so much | Opinion

1 / 2

Tim Scott is doing the Republican Party a huge favor. The rest of us, not so much | Opinion

Leonard Pitts Jr.
·3 min read

Dear Sen. Tim Scott:

Sadly, it is no longer much of a surprise when an official of your party says some racially offensive thing. From calling Barack Obama “uppity” and “boy,” to decrying an imaginary “war on whites,” to declaring the world’s Black and brown nations “shithole countries,” racial offense has become the Republican brand, as much an identifier of the GOP as elephants in straw hats.

But even at that, the thing you said last week was remarkable. It came — where else? — on Fox “News” in response to MSNBC host Joy Reid saying that you, the only African-American senator in the party, gave it “a patina of diversity.” After defending you himself, host Trey Gowdy made a point of saying he wouldn’t even ask you to comment. But tellingly, you went out of your way to do just that.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy,” you declared. “We need to take that seriously.”

Lord, have mercy.

And here, I’m obligated to establish the blindingly obvious, yet somehow still necessary. Which is that what you said was profoundly stupid and flat-out wrong.

In the first place, what even is “woke supremacy?” In the second place, and more substantially, can you show me please, where these “woke supremacists” of yours have enslaved anyone or filled Southern trees with strange fruit as white supremacists notoriously did? Or if that’s too high a bar, please show me how they imprisoned generations of people in squalid slums by drawing red lines on maps, or how they erected a social pipeline to funnel children directly from schools to cells. As, again, white supremacists did.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.”

It would be wrong if anybody said it. But yes, it is more wrong because you said it. Your ancestry, your biography and the very color of your skin tell us that you know better. Yet you said it anyway.

You said it as Georgia and other states plot to suppress the African-American vote. You said it as trial begins in the case of the white cop who killed George Floyd by pressing a knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes. You said it two months after a white-supremacist insurrection at the very building where you work.

You said it. Brother, are you out of your damn mind?

Reid’s point, as I take it, was that your party uses you — more accurately, your skin color — as a fig leaf covering not simply its lack of Black officials, but its hostility toward Black people. And in disputing that point, you neatly confirmed it.

Republicans love to style themselves as victims oppressed by a culture that is strangling their prerogatives as Christian, heterosexual white women and men. Of course, the only thing of which they are victims is change, the fact that LGBTQ people and so-called “minorities” are on the rise. And the only thing by which they are oppressed is the fact that 1948 is long gone and will not be resurrected, despite their best efforts.

These things terrify them. So they who still sit at the top of the privilege ladder, who still have better health, more wealth and little to fear from police, go about moaning how very hard things are for them. Nobody knows the trouble they’ve seen.

Bad enough that’s what they think. But for you to act as a human shield for such ignorance? Unbelievable.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.”

You absolutely know better. What you said was contemptible, irresponsible, shameful.

And you know that, too.

Recommended Stories

  • House GOP leader tries to kick Democrat off House Intelligence Committee

    McCarthy slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell for previous interactions with an alleged Chinese spy, though Swalwell says he cut off contact after being told who she was.

  • Ann Kirkpatrick announces 1st House retirement of 2022

    The state's congressional map will be redrawn, but Kirkpatrick's departure could open a battleground district in southern Arizona.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep his honorary degree after the board of a New York college didn't count enough votes to rescind

    Alums urged St. John Fisher College to revoke his degree after Giuliani peddled baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Conservative stars like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens keep claiming George Floyd wasn't killed by police

    George Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes last May. Chauvin's trial is set to take place later this month.

  • U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

    U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • Ted Cruz has been selling signed copies of the Dr. Seuss book 'Green Eggs and Ham,' and raised $125,000 in 24 hours

    Senator Ted Cruz said he raised more than $125,000 in 24 hours by selling signed-by-himself copies of the Dr. Suess classic "Green Eggs and Ham."

  • In wake of anti-Asian attacks, Black communities show their solidarity

    "A big part of how to be allies in this moment is advocating with us,” said Alvina Wong, of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network

  • 'A tremendous sea change': Democrats see a path to remaking the Senate filibuster

    Between Sen. Joe Manchin's support for a "talking filibuster" and unified GOP opposition to the popular Covid-19 relief bill, some lawmakers see an opening.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

    Officers found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters, Portland police said Saturday. In a news release, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows. Others locked arms and refused; officers escorted them away and arrested them, including a suspect in the earlier window vandalism, officers said.

  • Daylight-saving time starts on Sunday. Some US senators are trying to get rid of the clock-change ritual.

    At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, daylight-saving time will start in most of the US. After clocks change, car accidents and heart attacks increase.

  • How Black Lives Matter helped Native Americans and Latinos

    Protests over the killing of George Floyd generated a racial reckoning across the U.S. that also helped Native Americans and Latinos bring attention to their fight against systemic racism.Why it matters: Native Americans say the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement in response to Floyd's death helped push sports teams to change their names and logos. Latino activists say it also drew attention to their own long-ignored experiences with police abuse. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The Washington Football Team announced in July it was dropping its name the team had used since the 1930s, following massive racial justice protests touched off by Floyd's death.The move came after Black Lives Matter activists began demanding a name change and pushed FedEx to pull sponsorship deals. Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee activist Suzan Shown Harjo and other Indigenous advocates had been trying for years to get the Washington Football Team, as well as college and high school teams, to drop mascots that used Native Americans. Until that moment, the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, had said repeatedly he would never change the name some Native Americans found offensive.The Cleveland Indians then announced in December that the team would also change its name, after decades of pressure.What they're saying: "It's devastating that it took the murder of George Floyd for this to happen. It was a perfect storm. We will forever owe that debt to Mr. Floyd and his family," Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of networking and advocacy group IllumiNative, told Axios. During the summer of protests, Navajo members were seen holding Black Lives Matter signs along Route 66 in Albuquerque, N.M.Northern Cheyenne and Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux activist James Nason Roundstone worked to keep Black Lives Matter protests peaceful in Washington state.The intrigue: Antonio Valenzuela, 40, died from a choking maneuver during a struggle with a Las Cruces, N.M. police officer three months before Floyd was killed.The death of the Mexican American man was caught on video, but drew little scrutiny outside of the southern New Mexico city — until Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the nation. The former officer in the case is now facing a second-degree murder charge.A Washington Post analysis found that Latinos are killed by police at the second-highest rate, behind African Americans. Fernando García, executive director of the El Paso, Texas-based Border Network for Human Rights, said anger over Floyd's death brought Black and Latino activists together to fight excessive force in cities across the country. Latino advocates join protests to point to patterns of police violence against Latinos from Phoenix to Springfield, Massachusetts.Yes, but: Some Black leaders felt Latino activists were co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. A Black Lives Matter protest in June outside of Mariachi Plaza in Los Angeles drew criticism because many of the speakers were Mexican Americans.But, but, but: The speakers at the protests were family members of those shot by Los Angeles police.Later that same month, Mexican American lowriders and classic car enthusiasts rode through Los Angeles for a socially distanced Black Lives Matter demonstration."The main impact we're trying to send is the message 'unity'," organizer Johnny Torres told KABC-TV.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis said 'any type of lockdown' in Florida is 'insane,' despite Biden's warning of possibly reinstating restrictions

    Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected President Joe Biden's warning that the US might "have to reinstate restrictions" if the public isn't vigilant.

  • Pfizer's CEO canceled Israel trip following accusations that his visit could illegally help 'cynical' Netanyahu win the upcoming election

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla postponed a trip to Israel after the country's top lawyer warned that his visit could be considered election interference.

  • Biden Administration Kills Trump Rule On Independent Contractor Classification

    In a move that had numerous precursors to its ultimate implementation, the Biden administration has formally withdrawn a Trump administration rule on the definition of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor announced Thursday it was withdrawing the rule that had been announced by the Trump administration's WHD in its waning days. The WHD first announced in February it was considering delaying the rule that was to go into effect in March, then delayed to May and now has withdrawn it. Accompanying the several weeks of walking back from the Trump rule were withdrawals of various opinion letters that had used the proposed independent contractor rule as the basis. The Trump administration's WHD released guidance letters based on the proposed rule as late as just a few days before President Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration is not proposing an immediate substitute, which means previous rules are back in effect. "Any commenter feedback addressing or suggesting such a replacement or otherwise requesting that the department adopt any specific guidance if the rule is withdrawn will be considered to be outside the scope of [the announcement]," the WHD said in its statement. "Withdrawal of the rule would allow WHD an additional opportunity to consider legal and policy issues related to the FLSA and independent contractors." In reviewing the potential impact of the Trump administration's proposed rule on independent contractors, WHD said "it assumed that the rule would lead to an increase in the number of independent contractor arrangements, and acknowledged that some of this increase could be due to businesses reclassifying employees as independent contractors." The agency also reviewed what the impact of that reclassification would be. "The reclassification of employees as independent contractors, or the use of independent contracting relationships as opposed to employment, decreases access to employer-provided fringe benefits such as health care or retirement benefits," it said in one section. Employee-sponsored retirement accounts would disappear with a transfer to IC status. A transfer of a worker to IC status results in higher tax liabilities as the IC is obligated to pick up employer components. And with the disappearance of health care benefits, commenters on the original proposed rule noted that such a shift "increases the prevalence of independent contracting (to) state and federal governments." In another passage aimed at the driving sector, but primarily for services such as Uber, the WHD said "research on drivers who work for online transportation companies in California and New York also finds that many drivers receive significantly less than the applicable state minimum wages." Under the previous rule that is now back in place, the definition of a worker as an employee or independent contractor was shaped largely by earlier court decisions regarding "economic realities" tests. Quoting a legal case on the issue, employees are defined as "those who as a matter of economic realities are dependent upon the business to which they render service." But as the WHD notes, the economic realities tests have several components, none of which are more important than others. The tests include such provisions as the level of control the employer has over the worker and the "degree of permanence" in the job. A July 2015 rule further clarified the definition. But that rule was yanked by the Trump administration soon after Trump took office in 2017. It was replaced by a Trump administration economic realities test that took two of the provisions and elevated them to "core factors": an employee's degree of control over the work and the worker's opportunity to profit if he or she showed initiative and drive. But as WHD said in a subheadline about the elevation of two of those standards under the economic realities test, "the rule's standard has never been used by any court or by WHD and is not supported by the [FLSA]'s text or case law." More articles by John Kingston New federal rule on worker classification may not see light of day Labor Department tackles employee classification; AB5 may not be affected PRO Act with its ABC test approved in House See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIncreasingly Difficult Yearly Comps Are A Distraction; The Market Is RollingPPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As Before© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Former Knick Charles Oakley speaks on the Patrick Ewing - MSG scenario: 'They don't respect him'

    Charles Oakley, who also had a notorious run-in with Madison Square Garden security and owner James Dolan, said Ewing is disrespected by MSG.

  • Democrats embrace radical new message: 'Government can function'

    In making the point that government is a force for good, Democratic leaders were not only touting their own achievements but trying to restore trust, which has been dropping steadily for years.