Tim Scott drops out of race after girlfriend reveal

Tim Scott, a 2024 GOP contender for president, has dropped out of the race.

He called the campaign quits just hours after he publicly debuted his relationship with his girlfriend.

Despite ample financial resources, his platform didn't resonate among GOP voters.

Tim Scott, a GOP senator from South Carolina has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race after publicly debuting his relationship with his girlfriend after the third Republican debate on Tuesday.

"I love America more today than I did on May 22. But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," Scott said during an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."

Scott recently came under fire regarding the secrecy surrounding his relationship with Mindy Noce, an interior designer he has been dating for "about a year or so," Axios reported.

Details of Scott's relationship with Noce surfaced after he faced criticism over being unmarried — with some insinuating he is gay.

"It's like a different form of discrimination or bias," the 2024 GOP presidential candidate told The Washington Post . "You can't say I'm Black, because that would be terrible, so find something else that you can attack."

He added that he kept her identity secret because he couldn't imagine "dragging her onto the campaign trail unless I have the intention of marrying her."

The senator's road to the GOP nomination saw hurdles from the outset of his campaign announcement in May.

More than half of GOP primary voters said in a Morning Consult poll that they had not heard anything about Scott's candidacy a week after his campaign rollout. In contrast, only 38% of the voters said they heard something positive about the candidate.

Still, the South Carolina senator did build up a considerable war chest. Scott's campaign began with $22 million before his announcement and received substantial backing from Larry Ellison, the cofounder of Oracle Corporation.

The tech billionaire poured $35 million into the senator's super PAC, Opportunity Matters Fund.

Scott told Fox News' Trey Gowdy that he has no plans of endorsing another candidate for the Republican primary.

"I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they're telling me, 'Not now Tim,'" the senator said on Fox News.

A spokesperson for Scott's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

