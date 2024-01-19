Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump

Sen. Tim Scott will endorse Donald Trump at a rally tonight in New Hampshire, a person familiar with the coming event confirmed.

The senator had competed against Trump for the Republican nomination before bowing out amid a failure to gain traction in the polls.

His decision to back Trump is a blow to Nikki Haley, a fellow South Carolina Republican, who is aiming to have a strong showing in New Hampshire’s upcoming primary. It was Haley who appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012 while serving as governor of the Palmetto state.

The New York Times was the first to report the coming Scott endorsement.