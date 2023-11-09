Tim Scott Hard Launches His Girlfriend at the GOP Debate

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only single candidate vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been insisting for months he’s finally off the market—but the girlfriend he’s occasionally mentioned in media appearances had not been introduced publicly yet as of Wednesday. That finally changed after the third GOP debate, where NBC’s post-debate coverage showed Scott, 57, smiling for photos on stage with a mystery woman, whose hand he appeared to grab minutes later. Scott later confirmed that the woman posing besides him was indeed his girlfriend, but he stopped short of giving reporters her name, Axios reported. He told the outlet that the couple had been together for “about a year or so.” Scott’s relationship status has been a hot topic among political journalists this year, with some outlets, like New York Magazine and The Washington Post, going as far as to dedicating entire articles that dive into his love life.

Tim Scott girlfriend reveal? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jmyomDMv9v — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

