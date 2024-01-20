Tim Scott looks to Trump as a president who will "restore law and order" in official endorsement

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day on Friday, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott — the only Black Republican in the Senate — teased an announcement that he has now officially made.

In the video, he stands in front of Trump's campaign plane and urges viewers to "tune in, pay attention, listen closely, and let's talk about four more years." And after making the announcement during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire hours later that he's officially endorsing Trump as president, we know who he's hoping to see in office for those four years.

Addressing voters with a grinning Trump standing behind him, Scott revved everyone up by yelling, "Is this Trump country?" Said with the same level of enthusiasm one would have when welcoming a group to Flavor Town.

Going on to sing the man's praises, Scott said, "We need a president who will protect your social security and my momma's social security. We need Donald Trump. We need a president today who will stop the crime and recklessness in the streets. We need a president who will restore law and order."

Scott's pick, although anticipated, is a blow to Nikki Haley, who appointed him to the Senate in 2012.

Watch here:

Tim Scott's endorsement of Trump is beyond insufferable pic.twitter.com/1BO8Skp1mz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2024