Tim Scott sets crowd alive with one-liner after Trump says he ‘must really hate’ Haley

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott set a New Hampshire crowd alive Tuesday with a one-liner about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The moment came as former President Donald Trump celebrated his victory in the Granite State's Republican primary, and said Scott "must really hate" Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina and appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012 to fill a vacancy.

"We do go to South Carolina, where we have done really well, where I've done well. We have a great governor and lieutenant governor, great everything because almost every one of them have endorsed me — Two great senators, which is hard. I mean, did you ever think that she would actually appoint you, Tim?" Trump said as Scott stood behind him on the stage.

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, center, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, left, and Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, right, in Laconia, New Hampshire, US, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Trump noted Scott's recent endorsement of him rather than Haley despite her appointing him to the Senate, and added, "You must really hate her."

The crowd began laughing before Trump added, "No, it’s a shame. It's a shame."

Scott then approached the microphone as Trump said, "Uh-oh!"

Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks after results came in for the New Hampshire primaries during a watch party in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024.

"I just love you!" Scott said to more laughter from the crowd!

"That’s why he’s a great politician!" Trump joked.

Trump holds a commanding lead in South Carolina polls ahead of the Feb. 24 primary. Despite that, Haley vowed Tuesday that her campaign would continue.

