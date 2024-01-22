Tim Scott's weekend: Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live - and a marriage proposal

Donald Trump may have snagged a Ron DeSantis endorsement this weekend. But Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the former GOP presidential candidate, got a yes from Mindy.

Who's Mindy? She's Scott's girlfriend, with whom his relationship was so quiet that his campaign had to issue a statement that she existed when this mystery woman greeted him on stage and posed for pictures at a November GOP debate.

Now, girlfriend Mindy Noce is his fiance.

"She said YES," Scott announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world."

Whirlwind weekend: Trump endorsement, SNL and a marriage proposal

It was quite the weekend for Scott.

First, he flew to New Hampshire to endorse Donald Trump.

Then he was the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit.

And now he has announced his engagement.

Quoting the Bible

Scott's wedding announcement on social media included a Bible verse - Proverbs 18:22 - and pictures of him and Noce on the beach near Charleston, S.C.

Scott's bachelor status became a subject of interest during his presidential campaign.

The South Carolina senator and Noce, an interior designer from Charleston, set social media on fire when they appeared together after a Nov. 8 debate in Miami.

In an interview with Fox News, Scott said that "going to the beach and getting on my knee and asking Mindy to marry me was so much more important than anything else."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After endorsing Donald Trump, Tim Scott proposes to his girlfriend