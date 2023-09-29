Tim Tebow is back in Lexington with ‘SEC Nation.’ The former Gator has some history here.

Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida, is back in Lexington this weekend as part of the SEC Network’s panel of college football analysts working Saturday’s “SEC Nation” pregame show.

“SEC Nation” airs on the SEC Network from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday ahead of Kentucky’s noon kickoff at Kroger Field against 22nd-ranked Florida, which will be televised by ESPN.

“It’s a beautiful place,” Tebow said of Lexington during an interview session outside Kroger Field on Friday. “The people are always so friendly. Lot of friends here.”

Tebow, who played for Florida from 2006-09 before brief professional careers in the NFL and minor league baseball, is joined on the “SEC Nation” set by Lauren Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers.

Tebow’s Florida teams went 4-0 against Kentucky, contributing to what eventually became a torturous 31-game winning streak by the Gators over the Wildcats that finally ended in 2018.

Florida won 26-7 at Gainesville in 2006, 45-37 in Lexington in 2007, 63-5 in Gainesville in 2008, and 41-7 in Lexington in 2009.

“Every game that I played here, and at home, was very competitive,” Tebow said Friday. “One got a little bit out of hand but the rest were always competitive. … A lot of great memories, there have been a lot of great (Kentucky-Florida) games, and I expect tomorrow to be another exciting one.”

SEC Network’s and former Florida QB Tim Tebow on a number of subjects:



- How he likes Lexington

- The UK - Florida rivalry

- What he thinks about Mark Stoops



And more pic.twitter.com/gWV6YthzNm — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) September 29, 2023

One of Tebow’s most memorable moments in Lexington is one he can barely recall.

During top-ranked Florida’s 2009 win over UK, Kentucky defensive end Taylor Wyndham delivered a sack of Tebow in the third quarter that knocked the three-time Heisman finalist out of the game and forced him to spend the night in a Lexington hospital with concussion-like symptoms.

“I don’t really remember much of that trip, but besides that it’s always been a lot of fun,” Tebow said Friday of the UK-Florida rivalry.

Tebow bombarded Kentucky with his arm and his legs during his college years, passing for seven touchdowns and rushing for five across the Gators’ four victories.

The Wildcats fell victim to the full Tebow experience during the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2007, when the Gators escaped Lexington with a 45-37 win. Tebow completed 18 of 26 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns that day and ran 20 times for 78 yards and another score.

“That was such an amazing game,” Tebow said Friday.

Tebow, a dominant college quarterback who never fit the prototype for a pro passer, went on to play three years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets but he was not finished with Lexington.

When Tebow’s NFL career ended, the former Gator embarked on a four-year minor league baseball career in the New York Mets organization.

In 2017, playing for the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies, Tebow’s Class A team came to Lexington to face the team formerly known as the Legends. On the opening night of the series, 7,590 came out to the ballpark to watch UK’s former nemesis in action on the diamond. As usual, Tebow’s team won, and the left fielder ended the game with a diving catch.

“For me, it’s about processing everything, enjoying it, loving it, making the most of every opportunity, so when you’re 50 years old and telling your kids about everything you got to experience, it’s fun. I want to live every moment,” Tebow said during a pregame news conference that night. “To be able to do so many cool things: play pro football, play pro baseball, the journeys, everything. It’s about being able to really take it all in and enjoy the entire process.”

More praise for UK quarterback Devin Leary, this time from SEC Network’s Marty Smith.



Smith also added that he plans to finally take up Mark Stoops on Stoops’ offer to try his bourbon pic.twitter.com/TJgLROzGVH — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) September 29, 2023