Tim Tebow, Craig Groeschel headlining Faith Leadership Event at Hall of Fame Village

The ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event is Feb. 22 at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

CANTON − Football analyst and former professional quarterback and baseball player Tim Tebow will be among the speakers at a leadership and faith event coming to the Hall of Fame Village.

The ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Village's Center for Performance. The Village announced the event today.

The event will bring together business and ministry leaders for a night of inspiration, motivation and empowerment, the Village said. Life.Church's founder and Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel will share insights on leadership and faith. Tebow will speak on his faith-based approach to leadership. The event also will feature musical artist Mack Brock, along with local speakers Bishop Johnson from The House of the Lord and Mike Cameneti from Faith Family Church.

"The Hall of Fame Village and all that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is building has the power to change the landscape of Stark County and Northeast Ohio in so many powerful ways," RiverTree Christian Church Pastor Jason Lantz said in a prepared statement. "Learning from accomplished leaders like Craig and Tim about how faith can lead to success in business and discovering their strategies for effectively leading a ministry or team, will have a positive and unifying impact on our community."

General ticket sales start Wednesday. There are four ticket options: General admission ($79), reserved seating ($99), Golden Circle access ($150), and a meet and greet opportunity ($250), which includes interaction with Groeschel and Tebow.

For more details, go to: https://www.hofvillage.com.

