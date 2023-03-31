Tim Tidmore steps down as Autauga County schools chief

PRATVILLE - Tim Tidmore has stepped down as Autauga County Schools superintendent, and the board of education has appointed Daniel Boyd as interim schools chief.

Tidmore was appointed by the former board about two and a half years ago. The current board, made up of five new members, approved the personnel shifts in an early Friday morning called meeting.

The board will begin the process of appointing a new superintendent. Boyd is a retired deputy state superintendent and said he will not be seeking the position.

Tidmore will stay on as a deputy superintendent for a time for the transition period. The board will buy out the remainder of his contract, which goes through Dec. 31, said Spud Seale, the board's attorney.

Tidmore said stepping down was his choice.

"I've been in education 35 years and have a new grandbaby," he said, about an hour after the meeting. "This was my choice. Dec. 31 was going to be my last day. It is time to retire.

"This was the best for everyone. It allows the board to begin the appointment process during a time when they can have the best candidates to choose from."

Timing of the search is key, Seale said.

"They need to begin the process soon of appointing a superintendent," Seale said. "December is not the time to begin a superintendent search. You don't need to be looking for a superintendent in the middle of the school year."

Board president Kim Crockett praised Tidmore's leadership.

"He led the schools in uncertain times during a global pandemic and returned students from a virtual platform to physical school," she said.

Boyd, a Pike Road resident, said Seale approached him about the interim slot.

Daniel Boyd has been named interim superintendent of Autauga County Schools.

"I will do my best to improve the teaching and learning of all students in Autauga County," Boyd said. "I have always been interested in Autauga County schools because they do so well with so little."

The school system is the largest employer in the county, having about 1,200 full- and part-time employees and an enrollment of about 9,000. It is one of the lowest locally funded systems in the state.

Tidmore and the prior board floated a huge property tax increase last year with proceeds going to capital improvement projects in the Prattville attendance zones. The effort was closely defeated by a margin of 66 votes out of more than 11,000 ballots cast.

