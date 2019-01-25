Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF): Ex-Dividend Is In 4 Days

Important news for shareholders and potential investors in Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF): The dividend payment of CA$0.058 per share will be distributed to shareholders on 15 February 2019, and the stock will begin trading ex-dividend at an earlier date, 30 January 2019. Investors looking for higher income-generating stocks to add to their portfolio should keep reading, as I examine Timbercreek Financial’s latest financial data to analyse its dividend characteristics.

See our latest analysis for Timbercreek Financial

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

TSX:TF Historical Dividend Yield January 25th 19 More

Does Timbercreek Financial pass our checks?

Timbercreek Financial has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 106%, which means that the dividend is not well-covered by its earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Timbercreek Financial as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Timbercreek Financial generates a yield of 7.5%, which is high for Mortgage stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Timbercreek Financial for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TF’s outlook. Valuation: What is TF worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TF is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



