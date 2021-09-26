Timbercreek Financial's (TSE:TF) Dividend Will Be CA$0.058

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.058 per share on the 15th of October. This means the annual payment is 7.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Timbercreek Financial Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 135% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 70%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 101%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Timbercreek Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Timbercreek Financial has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from CA$0.68 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.69. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Timbercreek Financial hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Timbercreek Financial's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Timbercreek Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Timbercreek Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Timbercreek Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

