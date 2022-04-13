Timberland Brings Eco-Innovation to New Footwear for SS22

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Timberland

April 13, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In support of its vision for a greener future, Timberland pushes the boundaries of eco-innovative design in light, bright footwear styles for spring.

The GreenStride™ Solar Wave LT Hiker offers trail-ready performance for every outdoor adventure. Naturally lightweight and comfortable, thanks to GreenStride™ soles made using a 75% combination of renewable sugar cane and rubber from trees. The hiker’s mesh uppers feature ReBOTL™ fabric containing at least 50% recycled plastic.

Inspired by Timberland’s iconic 3-eye lug handsewn boat shoe design, the GreenStride™ Ray City EK+ Boat Shoes and GreenStride™ TBL® Originals Ultra EK+ Boat Shoes also feature GreenStride™ comfort soles and ReBOTL™ fabric linings. These classic styles are made using Regenerative Leather, sourced from farms whose agricultural practices actually help improve soil and restore the environment.

Fresh styling and bold colors offer a modern update to Timberland’s Euro Hiker Re-Imagined Waterproof Hiker. The exclusive TimberDry™ waterproof membrane made of 50% recycled plastic bottles keeps feet dry in any weather.

Learn more about Timberland’s commitment to eco-innovation and minimizing its environmental impact on the Responsibility page of its website.

ABOUT TIMBERLAND

Timberland is a global outdoor and work inspired brand that’s on a mission to inspire and equip a new generation to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. Best known for its original yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England, Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories made with eco-conscious innovation for people who share the brand’s passion for enjoying – and protecting – Nature.

At the heart of the Timberland® brand is a vision for a more green and equitable future. To share in Timberland’s mission, visit a Timberland® store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.

