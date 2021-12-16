Timberlane teacher arrested for assault of student

Dec. 16—PLAISTOW — A math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School has been arrested for assaulting a student, Plaistow police say.

According to a statement from the police department, David Russell, 63, is charged with two counts of simple assault and a count of sexual assault.

Russell surrendered to police Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest, police said.

The statement explains, "The lengthy investigation was conducted by detectives at the department after receiving complaints from a juvenile at the school."

A statement from Timberlane Superintendent Brian Cochrane says his office received a complaint about Russell on Nov. 18.

"That day we communicated the complaint to the New Hampshire Department of Education and notified the student's parents to contact the Plaistow Police regarding the allegation," Cochrane wrote.

Russell was placed on administrative leave the following day, according to the superintendent.

Each of the charges Russell faces are misdemeanors, which have a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Police said Russell is free on personal recognizance bail, but was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in this case. He also cannot be on the high school property.

State records show that Russell has been certified to teach math and physical education in New Hampshire since 2019. Before that, Massachusetts records show he was licensed in the same subjects until 2014.

His current Massachusetts teaching status is listed as "inactive/invalid."

A representative of the education department said via email, "his license status was not the result of any discipline from us," noting, "if an educator fails to renew a license after the five years in which the license was inactive, the license becomes invalid."

Russell's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 31 in 10th Circuit Court in Salem.