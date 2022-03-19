Timberlane teacher awaiting trial could lose teaching license in Mass.

Mar. 19—A Massachusetts investigator is helping determine whether action should be taken against David Russell's teaching license as his criminal case unfolds in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Education suspended the 63-year-old's credential after his arrest in December. He faces charges for simple and sexual assault against a student at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow.

Police wrote in a report, "he bumped into her (a student) and said he was sorry but then had his hand on her back and brought his hand to her butt."

The alleged victim told police Russell "grabbed her hips, where she could feel his hands on her butt and back."

Timberlane parents say they expressed concerns about Russell weeks before he was removed from his classroom and arrested.

Katie Seidl, whose daughter is a freshman in Russell's class, says she met with school officials about 10 days before police were involved.

She was concerned about inappropriate contact with her daughter, she said, and had connected with parents on social media who described similar experiences.

State records show that Russell has been certified to teach math and physical education in New Hampshire since 2019. Before that, Massachusetts records show he was licensed in the same subjects until 2014.

His current Massachusetts teaching status is listed as "inactive/invalid."

A representative of the education department said via email, "his license status was not the result of any discipline from us."

"If an educator fails to renew a license after the five years in which the license was inactive, the license becomes invalid," the representative wrote.

Records show that Russell worked in North Andover schools for 23 years. His former students have come forward with similar claims, including a petition — signed 15 years ago by a dozen middle school girls — to have Russell removed from the classroom back then.

Russell's file in 10th Circuit Court in Salem, N.H., now includes a letter from Quinton Dale, associate commissioner of investigations for the Massachusetts commission of elementary and secondary education.

"I am in the process of conducting an investigation of the above-named licensee (Russell)," the letter reads.

Dale goes on to request paperwork filed in the case, including police reports.

As of this week, more than a month after Dale's courthouse request, the status of Russell's license has not changed in a database of Massachusetts educators.

It is unclear if Russell has any active or inactive teaching credentials in other states.