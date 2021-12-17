Timberlane teacher charged with assault of student

Dec. 17—PLAISTOW — A Timberlane Regional High School teacher faces three misdemeanor assault charges involving a student, Plaistow police announced Thursday.

Police charged David Russell, 63, with two counts of simple assault and one of sexual assault, police said.

He turned himself over to Plaistow police on Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation that started once a juvenile came forward and complained.

According to online listings, Russell received a beginning educator license in March 2019. He has endorsements for physical education and mid-level mathematics.

Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which could subject Russell to a year in jail and $2,000 fine for each if convicted.

After his arrest, Russell was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the girl and not venture onto Timberlane property.

During a school board meeting Thursday evening, parents and teachers were on edge after Russell's arrest, and a rumored threat of violence at the high school earlier in the week, which originated on social media.

They voiced concerns about the way Timberlane's teachers are vetted, and communication between district leaders and families, particularly around social media rumors.

One man's repeated obscenities pushed the board to end the public comment section.

After a woman shouted from the audience, "I know where you live," the board called a recess, and left the auditorium for several minutes.