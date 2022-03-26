Timberlane teacher now facing felony charges

Mar. 26—BRENTWOOD — A suspended Timberlane math teacher is facing harsher sexual assault charges following a recent grand jury indictment.

Court records show that a grand jury this month decided to move forward with two counts of felonious sexual assault and five counts of simple assault against 63-year-old David Russell.

He was initially charged with two counts of simple assault and a count of sexual assault in 10th Circuit Court in Salem. The additional assault charges account for each alleged instance a body part was touched.

The felony indictments allege that twice during the same day in November 2021 he touched the victim's buttocks with his hand, "under circumstances that can be reasonably construed as for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification."

The girl, a student in one of Russell's classes at the time, was 15 but has since turned 16.

Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian, who has taken over as the prosecutor in Russell's case, says the relevant statute was amended in 2020.

Specifically, she pointed out a portion of law that defines a class B felony, "when the actor is an employee, contractor, or volunteer at a primary or secondary educational institution and the victim is a student and up to 10 months after the student's graduation or departure."

Vartanian said she cannot speak about specifics of the case while it is ongoing, including the reason for the initial lesser charges.

The Eagle-Tribune spoke with several parents unhappy about the way Russell interacted with their high school aged daughters before his arrest. They said school officials were already aware before police stepped in.

An arrest warrant includes information from Timberlane Human Resources Director Dana O'Gara, who told investigators she learned after Russell's arrest that he was let go from two nearby school districts for inappropriate touching.

He remains free on personal recognizance bail but cannot have any contact with the alleged victim in this case or be on Timberlane Regional High School property.

The New Hampshire Department of Education suspended his credential two days after his arrest in December, preventing him from employment in any certified teaching capacity in the state.

A Massachusetts investigator has since filed paperwork in court declaring that he is helping determine whether action should be taken against Russell's teaching license in that state as well.

Russell is scheduled for arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on April 15.