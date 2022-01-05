Timberlane teacher's license suspended

Jan. 5—State education officials have suspended the license for a Timberlane Regional High School teacher facing three misdemeanor assault charges involving a student.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education (NHDOE) said Tuesday the department has suspended the New Hampshire teaching credential and all associated endorsements for David Russell, 63. The action was taken Dec. 17.

NHDOE administrative rules allow for an immediate suspension of an educator's New Hampshire teaching credential if the individual was arrested for an offense listed in RSA 189:13-a, V, which would prohibit a person from being employed in any SAU, school district, chartered public school or public academy.

Russell is facing two counts of simple assault and one of sexual assault. He turned himself over to Plaistow police last month after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation that started once a juvenile came forward and complained.

According to online listings, Russell received a beginning educator license in March 2019. He had endorsements for physical education and mid-level mathematics.

Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which could subject Russell to a year in jail and $2,000 fine for each if convicted.

After his arrest, Russell was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the girl and not venture onto Timberlane property.