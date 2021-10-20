Timberview High School 15-year-old shooting victim released from hospital

The 15-year-old who was shot at Timberview High School, on Oct. 6, was released from the hospital Saturday.

Zacchaeus Selby, 15, was one of four people who were injured in the school shooting two weeks ago. His family said the 15-year-old was shot four times and underwent multiple surgeries.

Selby’s condition improved to “good” last week, taking him out of the ICU, family said on a GoFundMe update. He was released days later and posted an Instagram story Wednesday morning, laying in a bed with yellow socks and a wound bandage over one of his thighs.

“Zacc is still recovering but getting stronger and stronger each day. Zacc will soon be strong enough to work with physical therapy as doctors are hopeful for a full recovery within the coming months,” the GoFundMe said Wednesday morning. “That is truly amazing! Thank you for all your love and support . It is not going unnoticed and we love each and every one of you.”

Of those injured were also 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettitt, a student who was grazed by bullets and a pregnant woman who fell during the shooting.

According to court documents, 18-year-old student Timothy Simpkins reportedly shot Selby after teachers broke up a fight between the two in a classroom at the school in Arlington. After fleeing the scene, Simpkins turned himself in, hours later, where he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said so far, only the 18-year-old has been charged in connection to the incident, but that “the investigation is still ongoing.” Arlington police added that there were “no significant updates to report at this time,” Wednesday morning.

Simpkins is free on $75,000 bail, which he posted shortly after his arrest. His family, through an online social media post, said that the 18-year-old was bullied often and “fearful to go to school or even leave our home without an adult.”

The family’s post said Simpkins “became depressed and some days did not even want to get out of bed. I am certain that he was fearful for his safety and felt that he had no support from those in authority whose responsibility it was to protect him.”

Story continues

The family also added that Simpkins’ father was “brutally beaten to death,” and that it “definitely heightened Timothy’s fear for his life.”

“Many of you have seen the video of the brutal beating Timothy received — he never even returned a blow — he simply balled up and covered his head,” the family’s statement said, referencing video of the fight that preceded the shooting. “Not to mention that the young men responsible for beating and harassing him recently made threats to kill him so you see, my son was terrified and believed he would be murdered just like his father.”

Selby’s family denied bullying accusations, according to WFAA.

Kathy Selby, the 15-year-old’s grandmother said “they’re making Simpkins out to be the victim,” WFAA reported.

“My grandson is in the ICU--shot four times. My grandson is the victim,” Selby told the television news outlet on Oct. 7.

Timberview High School students returned back to campus on Oct. 12. The Mansfield Independent School District said that after “analyzing what is working and assessing what needs to be improved upon,” it will implement three immediate changes, beginning with its police department partnering with local agencies for more available law enforcement on campuses.

The school district also highlighted that each school will have a “designated staff member at the district level, who is fully trained in safety and security,” to monitor video surveillance especially during high-traffic times and common areas and implement random classroom checks “on our secondary campuses to check for weapons and other unauthorized objects using metal detector wands,” Superintendent Kimberley Cantu said.