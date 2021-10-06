Multiple people injured in shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, police say

Timberview High School went on lockdown following an active shooter situation Wednesday morning, the school district said in a news release.

Police say multiple people were injured and were taken to hospitals, but further details weren’t immediately available.

Mansfield ISD police said that the situation was under control and the investigation is active. No visitors are being permitted on campus at this time.

Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting about 9 a.m. at the school at 7700 South Watson Road.

Information was not immediately available on any injuries.

Arlington police said on Twitter, “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ, @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX, @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies.”

Arlington police said the school district is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. “Officers will be at that scene,” police said in a statement. “Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured.”

About 300 cars were gathered in the parking lot of the performing arts center as parents began to gather shortly before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.