Timberview High School shooting suspect released on bail from Tarrant County Jail

Jessika Harkay, Megan Cardona

The student accused of injuring four people in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday has been released on bail from the Tarrant County Jail.

The family of Timothy Simpkins, 18, gathered outside the jail and joined in a prayer circle before escorting Simpkins to be processed and released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories