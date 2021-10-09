Timberview shooting shows pulling a gun is a risky mistake, maybe also a costly one

Bud Kennedy
·3 min read

No gun owner ever wants to use it.

That’s because shooting anyone can cost not only jail time but also upward of $100,000.

Pulling a gun can be a six-figure mistake. Texas law allows some exceptions, but generally there is only one reason to draw or shoot: to save a life.

If that wasn’t clear before shots echoed in an Arlington schoolhouse the other day, it should be now.

Those gunshots didn’t end a conflict.

They only moved it to criminal and civil court.

Now, juries will decide how and whether to hold an 18-year-old Timberview High School student, Timothy Simpkins, responsible in connection with the shootings of 15-year-old Zacchaeus Selby, a 14-year-old girl and English teacher Calvin Pettitt.

When you peel back the layers of legal and political debate around the reports of schoolhouse bullying, a rolling fistfight and a handgun fetched from a backpack, the bottom line remains:

If a life isn’t at stake, don’t shoot.

You can’t afford it.

“You never pull a gun unless a life is in danger,” said Temple activist C.J. Grisham, a leader of Open Carry Texas and one of the state’s most aggressive bulldogs against gun laws.

“Your gun is a last resort. If you pull a gun, you’re going to be looked at as the threat.”

A student pulling a gun not only puts others’ lives at risk, but also his own.

Any law officer on the scene would have shot Simpkins. End of discussion.

A shooter caught by police later faces criminal charges. If anyone was hurt or traumatized, like in Arlington, that also means a risk of civil lawsuits.

Two Fort Worth lawyers from different law firms estimated the potential cost of a shooting as at least $100,000.

“A criminal case might take 24 hours or 24 months — you have to go in and argue to the grand jury,” said lawyer Justin Sparks, who often represents gun owners and state handgun licensees.

Sparks remembered when he defended one of two “grumpy old men” neighbors. They got upset with each other and when one drew a gun from his car door, it turned into a year-long criminal trial.

All this used to be emphasized in state training. But that was back when Texas required 10 hours of lessons for adults seeking a handgun license.

Then, lawmakers cut the training to four hours.

This year, Texas quit requiring training or a license at all to carry a handgun.

So nobody talks about how much firing it might cost.

“There’s not enough time devoted anymore to teaching people about the severity of using a gun,” Sparks said.

(True, Texans under 21 can’t legally buy a gun anyway. But they also never hear about the potential risk.)

“The state needs to do more to educate about gun ownership,” Grisham said.

There’s one simple lesson that doesn’t take long:

Never shoot unless you absolutely have to.

You can’t take it back.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cherokee County man charged after domestic assault, standoff

    A Cherokee County man faces charges after a reported domestic assault, and a standoff with law enforcement, Sheriff Jeff Shaver said.

  • Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris

    Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, who became Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution before fleeing into exile in France, died on Saturday aged 88. He died at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris following a long illness, his wife and children said on Bani-Sadr's official website. Bani-Sadr had emerged from obscurity to become Iran's first president in January 1980 with the help of the Islamic clergy.

  • Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

    An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school was released from jail Thursday after posting bond. Police accuse Timothy George Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins' family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

  • EXPLAINER: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

    Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. U.S. law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. Facebook still has to walk a fine line.

  • New details from the Texas school shooting

    The Texas school shooting suspect is in custody after allegedly opening fire and injuring at least four people.

  • Student in Timberview shooting charged; warrant details how witnesses say it happened

    The student accused in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington, Texas grabbed a gun from a backpack after teachers broke up a fight between him and another student, the arrest warrant says.

  • Former Green Beret lawmaker defends service member under investigation for Trump rally appearance

    Rep. Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret, is throwing his support behind a Marine currently under investigation for appearing at a Trump rally.

  • Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook "biased against facts"

    Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticise Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is "biased against facts". The veteran journalist and head of Philippine news site Rappler told Reuters in an interview after winning the award that Facebook's algorithms "prioritise the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts." Her comments add to the pile of recent pressure on Facebook, used by more than 3 billion people, which a former employee turned whistleblower https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-whistleblower-reveals-identity-ahead-senate-hearing-2021-10-03 accused of putting profit over the need to curb hate speech and misinformation.

  • French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

    France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances. France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. “The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside the French Foreign Ministry, located on the banks of the Seine River in Paris.

  • 15-year-old girl gunned down in road rage shooting in Oakland

    A 15-year-old girl has been gunned down in a road rage shooting in Oakland, California, the latest slaying in unrelenting gun violence that's been ravaging the city. The Oakland teen was driving with her uncle Wednesday night when her uncle and someone in another car "began to have dialogue," which led to arguing between the drivers, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference. Authorities identified the teen as Shamara Young.

  • What's next for legislation on the US debt ceiling?

    While no Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling, 11 Republicans voted with Democrats to break a Republican filibuster so that the measure could advance. The House is expected to return to Washington from its recess on Tuesday to approve the measure, where it is expected to pass on party lines before heading to President Joe Biden's desk. Republicans for months said that Democrats would need to act on their own to raise the debt limit because they have total control of Washington and are planning to pass a multi-trillion social and economic package with zero input from Republicans.

  • Hong Kong: University orders Tiananmen statue's removal

    The statue at the University of Hong Kong commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

  • North Carolina Takes Over Finances of Town Bordering Fort Bragg

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partn

  • Tim McGraw explains why Faith Hill turned down his marriage proposals ‘quite a few times’

    The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

  • Sierra Leone abolishes 'dastardly' death penalty

    Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, announces the abolition of the death penalty during a ceremony in Freetown&nbsp;after lawmakers approved the bill to abolish the capital punishment in July. Sierra Leone, which is still recovering after decades of civil war, had frequently come under fire from rights groups for keeping capital punishment on the books. Ninety-four people were living under a death sentence at the end of 2020, according to deputy minister of justice Umaru Napoleon Koroma.

  • Biden rejects Trump request to withhold White House records from Jan. 6 committee

    The White House is authorizing the National Archives to turn over an initial set of documents related to Trump’s activities on Jan. 6.

  • Report Cites New Details of Trump Pressure on Justice Dept. Over Election

    WASHINGTON — Even by the standards of President Donald Trump, it was an extraordinary Oval Office showdown. On the agenda was Trump’s desire to install a loyalist as acting attorney general to carry out his demands for more aggressive investigations into his unfounded claims of election fraud. On the other side during that meeting on the evening of Jan. 3 were the top leaders of the Justice Department, who warned Trump that they and other senior officials would resign en masse if he followed thr

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Doral teacher charged with having inappropriate relationship, sex with student, cops say

    A John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student of hers, police say — becoming the third teacher in Miami-Dade County arrested for similar charges this month.