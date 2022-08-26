Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince arrest warrant stemmed from May traffic stop

The warrant that resulted in Timberwolves player Taurean Prince being jailed Thursday in Miami-Dade County stemmed from a May traffic stop in Arlington, Texas, according to a statement from Arlington Police Department media specialist Tim Ciesco.

On May 19, Prince was pulled over because his vehicle registration had expired. Prince informed the officer he had two handguns in his car. At that point, the officer had Prince get out of the car so the officer could retrieve the guns, per Ciesco.

During the retrieval, the officer allegedly saw what “appeared to be a vape pen with THC oil in the car.” THC oil is illegal in Texas. Based on that finding, the office conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and allegedly found a cannister containing marijuana.

In Texas, it is illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense. Prince was subsequently arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. The suspected THC substance was then sent to a lab for confirmatory testing. The lab results recently came back, Ciesco said, leading to an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, because there was allegedly less than one gram of the substance.

