Timbrel Capital Announces Agreement To Distribute Two Gladstone Funds

ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbrel Capital ("Timbrel" or "the firm") today announced that it has entered into agreements to provide distribution for a series of non-listed preferred stock for each of Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD), real estate investment trusts that are part of the Gladstone Companies family of funds. The agreements also include providing national accounts services.

Distributing products for the Gladstone funds is in keeping with Timbrel's mission to drive growth opportunities for alternative product sponsors by helping deliver high-quality, innovative investment solutions to the marketplace. The firm's commitment to due diligence is central to this mission of introducing well-vetted, highly scrutinized products to registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers of all sizes and their affiliated financial advisors.

Jean Merriman, President of Timbrel Capital, said, "We are delighted to enter into agreements to distribute non-listed preferred stocks for these two Nasdaq-listed funds. In helping to bring these Gladstone products to the market, we are convinced that they offer RIAs and broker-dealers a better opportunity to provide their affiliated advisors with greater flexibility as they seek to build tailored and diversified portfolios for their clients."

Gladstone Land Corporation owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the United States and leases it to unrelated and third-party farmers. It currently owns 113 farms, comprised of approximately 88,000 acres in 10 different states.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation acquires, owns and operates net leased industrial and office properties. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of 118 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.2 million square feet. Gladstone Securities will provide managing broker-dealer services for both funds.

Timbrel Capital is a part of SFA Holdings, an umbrella of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors with expertise in aligning investment solutions with end clients. These companies include The Strategic Financial Alliance (SFA), a leading independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA; Strategic Blueprint, an RIA geared for fee-only advisors who want the freedom of having their own RIA but none of the hassles; and SFA Insurance Services.

Amanda Teeple, Timbrel Managing Director, said, "We believe this is a starting point of a long- term relationship with The Gladstone Companies that will streamline their capital raising processes and provide added support that will allow them to grow their businesses. And while our team could not be more thrilled to work with an industry leader in the alternative space, we are equally excited about the prospect of leveraging our extensive expertise and menu of services to benefit product sponsors of all sizes and expedite the distribution of their solution to the market."

David Gladstone, Chairman and CEO, said, "In meeting with the Timbrel Capital management team, it was obvious they have the ideal combination of experience, knowledge and business support capabilities that will make them a wonderful ally now and in the future. We look forward to making this a long-term relationship."

Timbrel Capital offers consultative, distribution, and managing broker-dealer services to alternative investment product sponsors with the mission of efficiently and effectively aligning innovative and high-caliber retail alternative investment solutions with RIA firms, independent BDs, and their affiliated financial advisors. Timbrel Capital, an SFA Holdings company, executes on this mission by partnering with both newly formed and well-established retail alternative product sponsors to provide a comprehensive array of services that support each stage of the product sales cycle. For more information, please visit www.timbrel.com.