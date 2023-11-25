A time to give

Nov. 25—The holiday season is a time for giving, and this week's Culture story features a Tupelo man who gave the gift of life to a Canadian woman he'd never met via a bone marrow transplant.

Cody Jordan described his portion of the transplant process as a minor inconvenience. Yet through that simple act, he gave Sheila Crotty the gift of life.

Though it may not always feel like it when we compare ourselves to others, most of us live lives of abundance. We don't worry about whether we'll eat tomorrow or have clean water to drink. We may not think often about death.

The final section of Chapter 25 of the Gospel of Matthew resonates deeply with me, not for the threat of punishment but for the promise of life for those that heed and live out the words of Jesus.

Matthew 25:34-36 reads, "Then the king will say to those at his right hand, 'Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world, for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.'"

It's the application of Matthew 7:12, which we refer to as "the Golden Rule": "In everything do to others as you would have them do to you, for this is the Law and the Prophets."

The world as we experience it is vastly different than it was two millennia ago, but the call to give to others still rings true.

If we all give a little bit — a few dollars, a meal, an hour of our time — to someone in need, Northeast Mississippi will be a much better place.

There's an old quote, one I've heard variations of through the years, that still rings true no matter how many times I hear it.

"Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."

BLAKE ALSUP is the Culture editor for the Daily Journal.