It's time for the 2024 Legislature

Jan. 16—With the bang of a gavel at noon, lawmakers will get the 2024 Legislature started on Tuesday, aiming to sort out New Mexico's huge budget and laws they hope to pass.

This 30-day session will run Tuesday to Feb. 15.

Money will be a big topic.

With another year of record-breaking revenues from the oil and gas industry, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recommended a $10.5 billion budget, a 9.9% increase from the current fiscal year. The Legislative Finance Committee suggested a slightly more moderate budget, totaling $10.1 billion, or a nearly 6% increase.

As for legislation, it's up to Lujan Grisham to decide what bills legislators can try to pass. Since it's 2024, an even-numbered year, the bills up for discussion are on her call, which is typically released when the session starts.

The governor already has highlighted her public safety priorities, including a number of gun restrictions she wants . It's a topic likely to become controversial and time-consuming in the short session.

This year is an election year for the state House and Senate.

The first week of the session is usually pretty light compared to the rest of the month. As of Monday afternoon, the only things on Tuesday's schedule were committee meetings discussing the budget and operation funding for the legislative session.