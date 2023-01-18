Time is almost up to enroll in California health insurance. Here’s how to get coverage

The deadline to enroll in California’s state-run health insurance marketplace, Covered California, is coming soon.

Though open enrollment has ended in most of the U.S., Californians have until Jan. 31 to select medical coverage starting Feb. 1.

Covered California is a free service that helps individuals find brand-name health insurance under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. It also helps people get financial assistance when they buy health insurance.

Who’s eligible?

Residents who do not have access to affordable healthcare can get help through Covered California.

Some immigrants in the state can also get coverage. This includes:

Lawful permanent residents

Lawful temporary residents

Refugees and asylees

Other humanitarian immigrants, including those granted temporary protected status.

Non-immigrant status holders (including worker visas and student visas).

How to apply

You can apply for Covered California online.

Before getting started, be sure to have your Social Security Number, tax documents, immigration documents if you are an immigrant, and employer and income information.

You can also get a quote on which insurance plan you qualify for on the Covered California website. If you need enrollment help, you can get expert help from a licensed insurance agent for free.

