Time’s almost up to sign up for DC health insurance and My School DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Time is running out for D.C. residents who need health insurance and for those who need to apply to My School D.C.; the public-school lottery for D.C. Public Schools.

District leaders reminding people they have until midnight on Wednesday January 31 to pick a plan with the districts online state-based health insurance marketplace

Residents have until midnight on January 31 and should visit the website dchealthlink.com to check out health plans available.

And this weekend, there are in-person events where residents can attend and talk to experts and get help signing up:

Ben’s Chili Bowl (1213 U Street NW) – Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28 from 11 am to closing.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (901 G Street NW) – Saturday, January 27 from 1 pm – 4 pm.

Our Lady Queen of the Americas Catholic Church (2200 California Street NW) – Sunday, January 28 from 9 am – 1 pm.

The next deadline neighbors in D.C. need to remember is for the “My School DC” lottery for high school

That deadline is February 1 for the 2024-25 school year

My School DC is the common application and public school lottery for all dc public schools and most public charter schools for pk3 through 12 grade. Officials say The random lottery determines placement for new students at all participating schools.

People can apply at myschooldc.org

