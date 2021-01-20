Clare Crawley and Dale Moss just confirmed their breakup - here's every couple from 'The Bachelor' universe that's still together

Gabbi Shaw
zac tayshia
Tayshia and Zac. Craig Sjodin/ABC

  • There have been a combined 51 seasons of "Bachelor"-related TV, to date.

  • And with that, there have been dozens of relationships, both failed and successful.

  • Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged on the most recent "Bachelorette" and are still together.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"The Bachelor" premiered in March 2002, changing the landscape of reality TV forever. Over the past 18 years, there have been 24 seasons of "The Bachelor," 16 seasons of "The Bachelorette," six seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise," three seasons of "Bachelor Pad," one season of "The Bachelor Winter Games," and one season of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." That's a lot of potential relationships.

Last year was tough for "Bachelor" relationships. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, and Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan all announced break-ups.

And although "The Bachelorette" gave fans two proposals last season, we've already had our two"Bachelor" couples call it quits in 2021: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially going their separate ways, and so are "Listen to Your Heart's" Bri Stauss and Chris Watson. But to celebrate the beginning of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," and a potential new engagement, we've rounded up every couple in Bachelor Nation that's still together. That includes "Paradise," "Bachelor Pad," and even couples that never shared any screen time, but met through their "Bachelor" connection.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark had one of the most heartwarming love stories in "Bachelorette" history. They're now engaged.

zac tayshia
Adams and Clark in 2020. Craig Sjodin/ABC

If you had been paying the slightest amount of attention to this season, it was pretty obvious where this was heading. Adams even told Clark she loved him while she had two other guys left!

But either way, after their final date when Clark was able to fully calm Adams down and ease any fears — she knew he was the one. So, she sent her other contestant, Ben Smith, packing and was left with just Clark.

After one of the most genuinely heartfelt proposals in this franchise's history, they got engaged. They're still together as of January 2021.

Afer a rocky start, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin made it through the latest season of "BIP," and ended the season with a proposal. Now, they're the only couple to get engaged on their season that's still together.

hannah godwin dylan barbour
Barbour and Godwin in November 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barbour, from Hannah B.'s season of "The Bachelorette," made it clear that he was only there for Godwin (who was left blindsided on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor") after the first episode of the show, though she needed a little more time to explore things with Becca Kufrin's runner-up, Blake Horstmann.

Horstmann had even flown down to Alabama to visit her pre-filming of "BIP," a fact that was withheld from everyone for a few weeks — or days? The passage of time on "Paradise" is confusing.

But thankfully for Barbour, Godwin chose to stick with him, and the two got engaged on the finale. She even revealed she moved to California to be with her fiancé.

After a heartbreaking exit the week prior, Dean Unglert returned to the beach to ask Caelynn Miller-Keyes to leave "BIP" with him. They are still together over one year later.

dean unglert caelynn miller keyes
Miller-Keyes and Unglert in December 2019. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This wasn't a complete surprise, as E! News reported in July 2019 that the two were dating, but fans finally got to see how their relationship unfolded during an episode of "Bachelor in Paradise."

After Unglert, who was on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," and "Bachelor Winter Games," left the show, Miller-Keyes was devastated. But he returned to say he had made a mistake, and asked Miller-Keyes to leave Mexico with him to figure out their relationship.

Miller-Keyes, who made it to hometown dates on Colton Underwood's season, left behind her rebound guy, Connor Saeli from Hannah B.'s season of "The Bachelorette," to join Unglert in his much-discussed van. The two are still together, and have since posted about their official relationship on social media. They adopted a dog together, Pappy, earlier in the year.

After breaking up with her fiancée, Shawn Booth, former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe moved on with Jason Tartick.

jason tartick kaitlyn bristowe
Tartick and Bristowe in June 2019. Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images

Bristowe was the lead on "The Bachelorette's" eleventh season back in 2015. She and her winner, Shawn Booth, were engaged for three years before announcing their break-up in November 2018.

Tartick came in third on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018, and was a fan-favorite. In fact, many fans were rooting for him to be named the next "Bachelor."

However, Colton Underwood was chosen, which left Tartick on the market at the perfect time — Bristowe and Tartick originally started messaging on Instagram not soon after Bristowe and Booth announced their split. They went public with their new relationship in January 2019.

It appears that both are totally smitten. The two announced that not only were they adopting a dog together, but that Tartick moved to Nashville to live with Bristowe — and in December 2019, they announced they adopted another dog together, adorably named Pinot.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch broke up on the penultimate episode of the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise," but got back together at the reunion. They got engaged in August 2019.

astrid loch kevin wendt
Loch and Wendt in August 2018. Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Known affectionately by their fellow "Paradise" contestants as "Mom and Dad," the world was shocked when the most solid couple of the season broke up on the last day of "Paradise."

Wendt, straight off a stint on "Bachelor Winter Games," copped to still being affected by his split from ex-girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti (who appears elsewhere on this list). Loch, from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," was blindsided.

Thankfully, the two reunited during the reunion episode, and have been giving us relationship envy ever since. Loch revealed in December 2018 that she moved to Toronto to join Wendt.

In September 2019, the two revealed on Instagram that they had gotten engaged a few days prior in Toronto. While their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, they did buy their first house in August.

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham got engaged on the "After the Final Rose" special, after Luyendyk shocked the world by dumping Becca Kufrin on television. They're now married with a baby - and have twins on the way.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Lauren Burnham
Burnham and Luyendyk in July 2018. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Luyendyk first appeared on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, competing for the love of Emily Maynard. He eventually became the runner-up.

In 2017, ABC made the surprising move to bring him back for the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," where viewers watched him propose to Kufrin.

Sometime after the proposal, Luyendyk decided he had made a mistake, and contacted Burnham, the runner-up from his season, before breaking up with Kufrin while the cameras were rolling, making for a controversial moment in Bachelor Nation's history.

Luyendyk and Burnham began their relationship anew, and he proposed to her on the live "After the Final Rose" special, which aired after the finale.

They pulled off a destination wedding in Hawaii in January 2019, and their daughter, Alessi, was born in May of that year. In December 2020, they revealed they're expecting twins in July 2021.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk found love on season four of "Bachelor in Paradise." They got engaged after almost two years of dating in June 2019.

raven and adam
Gates and Gottschalk in September 2019. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Gates quickly became a fan favorite while she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" in 2017. After finishing in second place, she made her way to Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise," where she met Gottschalk, who had been a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette." His claim to fame? An unsettling mannequin he carried around named Adam Junior.

But all thoughts of Adam Junior were pushed aside once these two fell in love — and now they're the only couple left from their season of "Paradise."

In June 2019, they posted matching Instagrams announcing their engagement. Gates revealed on Instagram that they are postponing their May 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus.

Rachel Lindsay shocked fans when she chose Bryan Abasolo as her winner, but they got married in August 2019.

rachel bryan bache;lorette
Lindsay and Abasolo in April 2018. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino

Lindsay made history for being the first Black Bachelorette after she came in third on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."

After her devastating break-up with Peter Kraus, fans were a bit dubious when she immediately said yes to Abasolo's proposal — he wasn't exactly loved by fans.

But these two have made it work. They live together in Miami, Florida, and, in Lindsay's own words are "living their best lives." Their wedding took place in August 2019 at a resort in Cancun, and was "island chic."

This fall, the two entered a long-distance relationship, as Lindsay moved to Los Angeles for her new job as a correspondent on "Extra," while Abasolo stayed in Miami.

Jordan Rodgers proposed to JoJo Fletcher during season 12 of "The Bachelorette." They're still engaged today.

jordan jojo
Rodgers and Fletcher in August 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

After Fletcher sent Robby Hayes packing, she accepted a proposal from Rodgers, who had been the obvious frontrunner for the entire season of the 2016 "The Bachelorette."

The duo is still together, and remain engaged. In fact, in August 2019, Rodgers "re-proposed" to Fletcher, complete with a jaw-dropping new ring — and they finally picked a wedding date in 2020, though it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also bought their first house together.

They're keeping busy with a reality series on CNBC, "Cash Pad," focused on the duo "partner[ing] with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals." They also hosted the competition show, "Battle of the Fittest Couples" from October to December 2019 on the Paramount Network.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's love story began in 2015 - they finally got married in August 2019 after years of back and forth.

jared ashley
Haibon and Iaconetti in June 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Haibon and Iaconetti competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Chris Soules' seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" respectively, and met during the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. Iaconetti was smitten ... Haibon not so much.

The timeline of their relationship is tricky, so they released a 45-minute video on Iaconetti's YouTube channel explaining how they fell in love. Essentially, Haibon realized he had to make his move once Iaconetti returned from "Bachelor Winter Games" with a boyfriend (Kevin Wendt).

Their relationship was made public in May 2018, and Haibon proposed just a few weeks later. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Rhode Island wedding in August 2019, attended by many members of Bachelor Nation, of course.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015 and got married eight months later. They recently welcomed their third child.

jade tanner
Roper, Tolbert, and their daughter Emerson, in August 2018. Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Vera Bradley

"Janner," as they're known, are the gold standard for "Bachelor in Paradise" couples. They were the first to get engaged and actually get married — there had been a few false starts with other couples — and have been making it work ever since. They have had their struggles though, which were shown on their season of "Marriage Boot Camp." However, they worked through their issues and came out stronger.

Their first daughter, Emerson, was born in August 2017. Their son, Brooks, was born in July 2019, after Roper gave birth in her own closet. In Novemeber 2020, they welcomed their third child, Reed.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the sole winning "Bachelor" couple to get married. Giudici gave birth to their third baby - their first girl - in December 2019.

catherine giudici sean lowe
Giudici and Lowe in December 2018. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sleep Number

Sean Lowe is the only "Bachelor" lead (season 17, in 2013) that has stayed with the winner of his season (both Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk returned to their runner-ups).

Lowe and Giudici had their first son, Samuel, in July 2016, two years after their televised wedding in 2014. Their second son Isaiah was born in June 2018.

The Lowes revealed that they had a third baby on the way one year later. "It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited " she told People. Their daughter, Mia, was born in December 2019.

Read More: From Alex Michel to Colton Underwood, we ranked every single star of 'The Bachelor' in the show's 23-season history

Chris Siegfried proposed to Desiree Hartsock on season nine of "The Bachelorette." They got married in 2015, had their first child in 2016, and had their second baby in January 2019.

desiree hartsock chris siegfried
Hartsock and Siegfried in August 2018. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Hartsock originally appeared on Sean Lowe's season of "The Bachelor," but was sent home. Her season of "The Bachelorette" was especially controversial — she was broken up with by Brooks Forester during the second-to-last week of the show, who was thought of by many to be the frontrunner. Thus, a lot of people believed that Hartsock was settling when she accepted Siegfried's proposal.

Despite the controversy, Siegfried and Hartsock got married in January 2015. Their son, Asher, was born a year later. In July 2018, Hartsock announced on Instagram that the couple was expecting their second baby, Zander, who was born in January 2019.

The two appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp," which aired its finale in November 2018. The couple, thankfully, decided to stay together and work on their issues.

Holly Durst and Blake Julian have the distinction of being the only successful couple from the short-lived spin-off series "Bachelor Pad." They announced they adopted a baby, Poppy, in September.

holly and blake
Durst and Julian in February 2018. Instagram/@hollyjulian

Durst and Julian met during the second season of "Bachelor Pad" in 2011. Julian was fresh off of Ashley Hebert's season of "The Bachelorette," and Durst had last been seen on Matt Grant's season in 2008. Julian's proposal aired during the season finale.

The two were married by June 2012, and have since moved to South Carolina, where Julian is from.

In July 2019, Durst posted an Instagram video detailing their 7-year-long struggle with infertility, IVF, miscarriages, and surrogacy. But happily, in September 2019, Julian and Durst revealed they had adopted a baby, Poppy.

Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft on the finale of his season of "The Bachelor," but revealed on "After the Final Rose" that he was still in love with runner-up Molly Malaney. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2020.

molly malaney jason mesnick
Malaney and Mesnick in March 2018. Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Before Arie Luyenydyk was the most hated "Bachelor" in history, there was Mesnick. He proposed to Rycroft, dumped her on "After the Final Rose," and immediately asked Malaney if they could resume their relationship.

But it worked out. Malaney and Mesnick were engaged later that year in October 2009, and were married just a few months later. Now, they're one of the few "Bachelor" success stories, even if their love story didn't start off in the most conventional way. They had their daughter Riley in 2013.

It worked out for Rycroft, too. After the break-up, she reunited with her ex, Tye Strickland. They got married in 2009, and have three kids.

Trista Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," and set a high bar for the franchise - she's been with the winner of her season, Ryan Sutter, since 2003.

trista ryan
Sutter and Rehn in June 2019. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Just uttering the words "Trista and Ryan" around a "Bachelor" fan will send them on a trip down memory lane. The year was 2003, and Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," after getting sent home as the runner-up of the first season of "The Bachelor."

Rehn chose Sutter in the finale, and he proposed. Their wedding was televised (the first of the franchise) and shown as a miniseries called "Trista and Ryan's Wedding" in December 2003.

Rehn also appeared on the first season of "Dancing with the Stars," and the couple appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" in 2014. They're still married, live in Colorado, and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.

Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton never interacted on screen, but they still found love within Bachelor Nation.

peyton wright chris lambton
Wright and Lambton in May 2012. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Wright and Lambton were never part of the same show — Wright appeared on the 10th season of "The Bachelor" competing for Andy Baldwin's heart, but was left behind on a two-on-one date. She later appeared on the first season of "Bachelor Pad."

Lambton, on the other hand, made it all the way to the final two in Ali Fedotowsky's season of "The Bachelorette," and even turned down the opportunity to be the next "Bachelor."

The two of them didn't find love on TV, but were introduced to each other at a "Bachelor" event in 2010, and they hit it off. They got married two years later in May 2012, and have been together ever since. "I'm so glad Andy Baldwin left me standing there on that aircraft carrier," Wright told People, "I'm glad it didn't go any further because it wouldn't have worked out."

They have two children: a daughter, Lyla, and a son, Hayes, who was born in December 2018.

Jesse Csincsak actually won the season of "The Bachelorette" he appeared on and proposed to DeAnna Pappas, but the two broke up after a few months. His future wife, Ann Lueders, was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick's season.

Jesse Csincsak ann lueders
Csincsak and Lueders in August 2010. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The couple met on a "Bachelor" reunion cruise that Csincsak organized — he told Hollywood 411 that he "realized that there were a lot of women who had gone on the show who were also single and could understand what I was going through."

Csincsak and Lueders married in 2010 while Lueders was pregnant with their first child, Noah. Their daughter Charlotte was born three years later, and their third child Brian was born in December 2016.

Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt also never appeared on the franchise together, but met later and are married with a daughter.

ty brown elizabeth kitt bachelor
Kitt, Brown, and their daughter Blakely in June 2018. Instagram/@tybrownmusic

Kitt appeared on Jake Pavelka's season of "The Bachelor" in 2010, but was sent home in week three, only to reappear on the first season of "Bachelor Pad." Brown appeared on Ali Fedotowsky's season of "The Bachelorette" that same year, and came in fifth.

The couple began dating in January 2013, after meeting at a charity event, and got engaged nine months later, in October. They were married in March 2014.

Kitt and Brown welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blakely, in April 2018 after a years-long struggle with infertility.

Tara Durr and John Presser were both sent home on night one of their respective seasons, but still found love within Bachelor Nation.

tara durr john presser bachelor
Presser and Durr in October 2010. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty Images

Durr was eliminated after night one of Lorenzo Borghese's season of "The Bachelor" in 2006, and Presser was eliminated after night one of Jillian Harris' season of "The Bachelorette" in 2009.

Since they both left their seasons so soon, you'd be forgiven if you had forgotten all about them. They met through a private "Bachelor" alumni Facebook group in July 2009, and were engaged by February 2010. They were married later that year, in November.

Durr gave birth to their son, Warner, in June 2012.

Drew Kenney and Amy Long began dating a few months after Long was eliminated from "The Bachelor."

drew kenney amy long the bachelor
Kenney and Long in November 2014. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CNF

Kenney was more well-known in Bachelor Nation than Long — he was the runner-up on Desiree Hartsock's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2013, while Long was eliminated after week two of Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor" in 2014.

The two made began publicly dating in June 2014, five months after Long's season began airing, and have been together ever since.

Read More: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The 19 biggest 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' villains

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Inauguration live updates: Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

    Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where he called for national unity. "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," he said.

  • What is President Trump’s legacy?

    Historians will face a daunting task in trying to assess Donald Trump’s presidency. What will he be remembered for?

  • Kremlin brushes aside Western calls to release Navalny

    The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed aside calls from the West to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested upon his return to Russia from Germany following treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent. Moscow called his case “an absolutely internal matter.” Navalny blames his poisoning on President Vladimir Putin's government, which has denied it.

  • Biden lawyers remind Kamala Harris' niece that she can't profit off aunt's name

    Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * While Meena Harris did nothing illegal, it underscored the challenge of keeping relatives in line, and of adhering to the higher ethical standards that the incoming administration has pledged.The backdrop: The specially curated products come in a black box and include a black hoodie emblazoned with the word AMBITIOUS on the front; a Bluetooth speaker with the word PHENOMENAL across it; and the over-ear headphones. * Ambitious refers to the criticism some leveled against Harris — who was a first-term senator — as Biden weighed a variety of female candidates to be his running mate. * Phenomenal is a female-powered lifestyle brand of which Meena Harris is CEO.The spine connecting the two earpieces reads, "The First But Not The Last," an apparent reference to Kamala Harris' becoming the first female vice president. * While the products are not for sale, they were gifted to influencers and celebrities ahead of the inauguration.The team surrounding the incoming vice president was not made aware of the collaboration in advance, people familiar with the situation told Axios. The lawyers followed up and told Meena Harris that she — like anyone else — cannot profit off of Harris' image or likeness once she becomes vice president. * Meena Harris's team did not respond to a request for comment. * Meena is the daughter of Kamala Harris' sister, Maya.Between the lines: The optics of Meena Harris' business ventures are especially challenging after Democrats spent four years criticizing business deals involving President Trump and his children, and after Biden's public pledge to avoid any influence-peddling. * “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict,” he said last year. * In December, lawyers for the presidential transition team started "drafting new rules for the Biden White House that are likely to be more restrictive than the rules that governed the Obama administration," per the Washington Post. The bottom line: Phenomenal has sold several other items inspired by Kamala Harris since Biden announced her as his running mate. * They include a sweatshirt with "MVP" on it, standing for "Madam Vice President," and another with the phrase "I'm speaking" on the front — a nod to a moment when Kamala Harris complained about being interrupted during a vice-presidential debate. * After Kamala Harris received the "too-ambitious" criticism, her niece created and sold a pink sweatshirt with "AMBITIOUS" written on the front. * “I look at her as another figure in history and someone to be celebrated,” she said of her aunt during an interview with the New York Times.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Rep. Crenshaw: 'I'd be frustrated if I were' Trump, watching the press 'go right back to the Obama-era'

    Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw argues Republicans need to unify and show voters that Democrats 'mean what they say' and 'will change your life fundamentally.'

  • Donald Trump gracelessly leaves the stage

    Donald Trump bragged about his tax cuts and attempted to take credit for an anticipated economic boom under President Biden to the smattering of supporters his team was able to corral for the event.

  • 12-year-old boy swept to sea by wave in northern California

    The boy was pulled into the water Monday, while the National Weather Service warned that waves could swell to 25 feet.

  • UK: 'Genocide' clause to China trade deals narrowly defeated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers voted against a controversial proposal seeking to bar trade deals with any country deemed by the U.K. High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill was largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.

  • Cheap, 'generic' drug reduces COVID-19 death risk by 75 percent, trials suggest

    Ivermectin, a cheap and "generic" antiparasitic drug "used all over the world," may significantly reduce the risk of death in patients suffering from moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, researchers have found.The University of Liverpool's Andrew Hill and others carried out a meta-analytical breakdown of 18 studies that showed the drug — which is off-patent and commonly used to treat lice and scabies, as well as some more serious parasites — appears to reduce inflammation and eliminate the coronavirus swiftly, the Financial Times reports. In six of those trials, the mortality risk was cut by 75 percent in patients with more serious COVID-19 infections. The research team has also theorized the drug could also make it harder for infected people to transmit the virus.Hill said he's encouraged by the findings, but further studies are needed, especially since several of those in the analysis were not peer-reviewed. FT also notes that meta-analyses, which look at many studies at once, can be prone to errors. Read more at the Financial Times.More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Pence introduced at the inauguration as Trump arrives in Florida Watch Clinton, Bush, Obama arrive at Biden inauguration

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Michelle Obama hugs Joe Biden’s grandchildren as she arrives at inauguration

    Former first lady seemed delighted to greet members of the Biden family

  • Trump's health care plan is delayed again — forever

    With Joe Biden sworn in as president, the long wait for Donald Trump’s health care plan is now officially over. If he ever had one, no one ever saw it. 

  • Heroic Capitol Police officer who fended off Senate from mob will escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had a fitting escort to walk her up the stairs of the Capitol on Wednesday: Eugene Goodman, the lone, Black police officer who bravely lured rioters away from the Senate chamber during the invasion of the Capitol building earlier this month. Goodman is the new acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, and a candidate for the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest honors a civilian can receive. "I've always said, if bullets start ripping through, I'm finding Goodman," a friend of Goodman's told The Washington Post. "He's been in hostile firefights [in Iraq], so he knows how to keep his head."Goodman will also accompany Harris on the presidential platform on Wednesday, where she will be sworn in as vice president of the United States. > NEW: Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who put himself in harms way while defending the building from a violent mob, has been named the Acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.> > Goodman will escort Vice President-elect Kamala Harris up the stairs of the Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/n3FGg0jRtp> > -- CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Pence introduced at the inauguration as Trump arrives in Florida Watch Clinton, Bush, Obama arrive at Biden inauguration

  • Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

    Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday sought the maximum possible 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline official and two pilots accused of smuggling the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman out of Japan, Turkey’s state news agency reported. In the third hearing in the trial of seven people over Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape in 2019, prosecutors also requested that the court acquits two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant,” Anadolu Agency said. Delivering their final opinion on the case, the prosecutors also demanded that charges against two flight attendants be dropped.

  • Ashley Biden: 'I will not have job in my father's administration,' unlike Ivanka Trump

    Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley has said she will not have a job in her father's administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, in her first interview since the election. The only child of President-elect Biden and wife Jill, Ashley, a 39-year-old social worker in Delaware, said she instead wanted to use her new platform to ”advocate for social justice and mental health.” “I will not have a job in the administration,” she told NBC's Today Show, in what could be seen as a jibe at the current First Daughter, who, along with husband Jared Kushner, had adviser roles in the White House. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are, you know, really important.” Ms Biden, who is married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein, was active in her father's presidential campaign, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and hosting an event for women in Wisconsin.

  • 'One village, one policy': China keeps it local to battle COVID wave

    China is using localised tactics to battle a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, an approach that avoids the sort of widespread shutdowns that devastated the economy last year but is also sowing uncertainty ahead of the Lunar New Year travel season. In the province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing and has seen hundreds of infections in the last two weeks, officials were told in a Monday meeting to adhere to the principle of "one village, one policy" and draw up individual plans for each community. After keeping confirmed new COVID-19 infections to just a handful a day for months, China has seen a spike in cases since the beginning of the year, with more than 100 a day recently, raising fears of a large-scale outbreak.

  • Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

    Pakistan’s prime minister reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to Indian media reports of an exchange on the WhatsApp messaging service between popular Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former head of a TV rating company.

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • 19 Stylish Bar Cabinets to Elevate Your Space in 2021

    Store your stemware and sauvignon blanc in styleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest