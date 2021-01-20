Clare Crawley and Dale Moss just confirmed their breakup - here's every couple from 'The Bachelor' universe that's still together

Tayshia and Zac. Craig Sjodin/ABC

There have been a combined 51 seasons of "Bachelor"-related TV, to date.

And with that, there have been dozens of relationships, both failed and successful.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged on the most recent "Bachelorette" and are still together.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"The Bachelor" premiered in March 2002, changing the landscape of reality TV forever. Over the past 18 years, there have been 24 seasons of "The Bachelor," 16 seasons of "The Bachelorette," six seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise," three seasons of "Bachelor Pad," one season of "The Bachelor Winter Games," and one season of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." That's a lot of potential relationships.

Last year was tough for "Bachelor" relationships. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, and Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan all announced break-ups.

And although "The Bachelorette" gave fans two proposals last season, we've already had our two"Bachelor" couples call it quits in 2021: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially going their separate ways, and so are "Listen to Your Heart's" Bri Stauss and Chris Watson. But to celebrate the beginning of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," and a potential new engagement, we've rounded up every couple in Bachelor Nation that's still together. That includes "Paradise," "Bachelor Pad," and even couples that never shared any screen time, but met through their "Bachelor" connection.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark had one of the most heartwarming love stories in "Bachelorette" history. They're now engaged.

Adams and Clark in 2020. Craig Sjodin/ABC

If you had been paying the slightest amount of attention to this season, it was pretty obvious where this was heading. Adams even told Clark she loved him while she had two other guys left!

Story continues

But either way, after their final date when Clark was able to fully calm Adams down and ease any fears — she knew he was the one. So, she sent her other contestant, Ben Smith, packing and was left with just Clark.

After one of the most genuinely heartfelt proposals in this franchise's history, they got engaged. They're still together as of January 2021.

Afer a rocky start, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin made it through the latest season of "BIP," and ended the season with a proposal. Now, they're the only couple to get engaged on their season that's still together.

Barbour and Godwin in November 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barbour, from Hannah B.'s season of "The Bachelorette," made it clear that he was only there for Godwin (who was left blindsided on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor") after the first episode of the show, though she needed a little more time to explore things with Becca Kufrin's runner-up, Blake Horstmann.

Horstmann had even flown down to Alabama to visit her pre-filming of "BIP," a fact that was withheld from everyone for a few weeks — or days? The passage of time on "Paradise" is confusing.

But thankfully for Barbour, Godwin chose to stick with him, and the two got engaged on the finale. She even revealed she moved to California to be with her fiancé.

After a heartbreaking exit the week prior, Dean Unglert returned to the beach to ask Caelynn Miller-Keyes to leave "BIP" with him. They are still together over one year later.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert in December 2019. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This wasn't a complete surprise, as E! News reported in July 2019 that the two were dating, but fans finally got to see how their relationship unfolded during an episode of "Bachelor in Paradise."

After Unglert, who was on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," and "Bachelor Winter Games," left the show, Miller-Keyes was devastated. But he returned to say he had made a mistake, and asked Miller-Keyes to leave Mexico with him to figure out their relationship.

Miller-Keyes, who made it to hometown dates on Colton Underwood's season, left behind her rebound guy, Connor Saeli from Hannah B.'s season of "The Bachelorette," to join Unglert in his much-discussed van. The two are still together, and have since posted about their official relationship on social media. They adopted a dog together, Pappy, earlier in the year.

After breaking up with her fiancée, Shawn Booth, former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe moved on with Jason Tartick.

Tartick and Bristowe in June 2019. Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images

Bristowe was the lead on "The Bachelorette's" eleventh season back in 2015. She and her winner, Shawn Booth, were engaged for three years before announcing their break-up in November 2018.

Tartick came in third on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018, and was a fan-favorite. In fact, many fans were rooting for him to be named the next "Bachelor."

However, Colton Underwood was chosen, which left Tartick on the market at the perfect time — Bristowe and Tartick originally started messaging on Instagram not soon after Bristowe and Booth announced their split. They went public with their new relationship in January 2019.

It appears that both are totally smitten. The two announced that not only were they adopting a dog together, but that Tartick moved to Nashville to live with Bristowe — and in December 2019, they announced they adopted another dog together, adorably named Pinot.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch broke up on the penultimate episode of the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise," but got back together at the reunion. They got engaged in August 2019.

Loch and Wendt in August 2018. Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Known affectionately by their fellow "Paradise" contestants as "Mom and Dad," the world was shocked when the most solid couple of the season broke up on the last day of "Paradise."

Wendt, straight off a stint on "Bachelor Winter Games," copped to still being affected by his split from ex-girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti (who appears elsewhere on this list). Loch, from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," was blindsided.

Thankfully, the two reunited during the reunion episode, and have been giving us relationship envy ever since. Loch revealed in December 2018 that she moved to Toronto to join Wendt.

In September 2019, the two revealed on Instagram that they had gotten engaged a few days prior in Toronto. While their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, they did buy their first house in August.

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham got engaged on the "After the Final Rose" special, after Luyendyk shocked the world by dumping Becca Kufrin on television. They're now married with a baby - and have twins on the way.

Burnham and Luyendyk in July 2018. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Luyendyk first appeared on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, competing for the love of Emily Maynard. He eventually became the runner-up.

In 2017, ABC made the surprising move to bring him back for the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," where viewers watched him propose to Kufrin.

Sometime after the proposal, Luyendyk decided he had made a mistake, and contacted Burnham, the runner-up from his season, before breaking up with Kufrin while the cameras were rolling, making for a controversial moment in Bachelor Nation's history.

Luyendyk and Burnham began their relationship anew, and he proposed to her on the live "After the Final Rose" special, which aired after the finale.

They pulled off a destination wedding in Hawaii in January 2019, and their daughter, Alessi, was born in May of that year. In December 2020, they revealed they're expecting twins in July 2021.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk found love on season four of "Bachelor in Paradise." They got engaged after almost two years of dating in June 2019.

Gates and Gottschalk in September 2019. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Gates quickly became a fan favorite while she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" in 2017. After finishing in second place, she made her way to Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise," where she met Gottschalk, who had been a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette." His claim to fame? An unsettling mannequin he carried around named Adam Junior.

But all thoughts of Adam Junior were pushed aside once these two fell in love — and now they're the only couple left from their season of "Paradise."

In June 2019, they posted matching Instagrams announcing their engagement. Gates revealed on Instagram that they are postponing their May 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus.

Rachel Lindsay shocked fans when she chose Bryan Abasolo as her winner, but they got married in August 2019.

Lindsay and Abasolo in April 2018. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino

Lindsay made history for being the first Black Bachelorette after she came in third on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."

After her devastating break-up with Peter Kraus, fans were a bit dubious when she immediately said yes to Abasolo's proposal — he wasn't exactly loved by fans.

But these two have made it work. They live together in Miami, Florida, and, in Lindsay's own words are "living their best lives." Their wedding took place in August 2019 at a resort in Cancun, and was "island chic."

This fall, the two entered a long-distance relationship, as Lindsay moved to Los Angeles for her new job as a correspondent on "Extra," while Abasolo stayed in Miami.

Jordan Rodgers proposed to JoJo Fletcher during season 12 of "The Bachelorette." They're still engaged today.

Rodgers and Fletcher in August 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

After Fletcher sent Robby Hayes packing, she accepted a proposal from Rodgers, who had been the obvious frontrunner for the entire season of the 2016 "The Bachelorette."

The duo is still together, and remain engaged. In fact, in August 2019, Rodgers "re-proposed" to Fletcher, complete with a jaw-dropping new ring — and they finally picked a wedding date in 2020, though it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also bought their first house together.

They're keeping busy with a reality series on CNBC, "Cash Pad," focused on the duo "partner[ing] with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals." They also hosted the competition show, "Battle of the Fittest Couples" from October to December 2019 on the Paramount Network.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's love story began in 2015 - they finally got married in August 2019 after years of back and forth.

Haibon and Iaconetti in June 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Haibon and Iaconetti competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Chris Soules' seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" respectively, and met during the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. Iaconetti was smitten ... Haibon not so much.

The timeline of their relationship is tricky, so they released a 45-minute video on Iaconetti's YouTube channel explaining how they fell in love. Essentially, Haibon realized he had to make his move once Iaconetti returned from "Bachelor Winter Games" with a boyfriend (Kevin Wendt).

Their relationship was made public in May 2018, and Haibon proposed just a few weeks later. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Rhode Island wedding in August 2019, attended by many members of Bachelor Nation, of course.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015 and got married eight months later. They recently welcomed their third child.

Roper, Tolbert, and their daughter Emerson, in August 2018. Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Vera Bradley

"Janner," as they're known, are the gold standard for "Bachelor in Paradise" couples. They were the first to get engaged and actually get married — there had been a few false starts with other couples — and have been making it work ever since. They have had their struggles though, which were shown on their season of "Marriage Boot Camp." However, they worked through their issues and came out stronger.

Their first daughter, Emerson, was born in August 2017. Their son, Brooks, was born in July 2019, after Roper gave birth in her own closet. In Novemeber 2020, they welcomed their third child, Reed.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the sole winning "Bachelor" couple to get married. Giudici gave birth to their third baby - their first girl - in December 2019.

Giudici and Lowe in December 2018. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sleep Number

Sean Lowe is the only "Bachelor" lead (season 17, in 2013) that has stayed with the winner of his season (both Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk returned to their runner-ups).

Lowe and Giudici had their first son, Samuel, in July 2016, two years after their televised wedding in 2014. Their second son Isaiah was born in June 2018.

The Lowes revealed that they had a third baby on the way one year later. "It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited " she told People. Their daughter, Mia, was born in December 2019.

Read More: From Alex Michel to Colton Underwood, we ranked every single star of 'The Bachelor' in the show's 23-season history

Chris Siegfried proposed to Desiree Hartsock on season nine of "The Bachelorette." They got married in 2015, had their first child in 2016, and had their second baby in January 2019.

Hartsock and Siegfried in August 2018. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Hartsock originally appeared on Sean Lowe's season of "The Bachelor," but was sent home. Her season of "The Bachelorette" was especially controversial — she was broken up with by Brooks Forester during the second-to-last week of the show, who was thought of by many to be the frontrunner. Thus, a lot of people believed that Hartsock was settling when she accepted Siegfried's proposal.

Despite the controversy, Siegfried and Hartsock got married in January 2015. Their son, Asher, was born a year later. In July 2018, Hartsock announced on Instagram that the couple was expecting their second baby, Zander, who was born in January 2019.

The two appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp," which aired its finale in November 2018. The couple, thankfully, decided to stay together and work on their issues.

Holly Durst and Blake Julian have the distinction of being the only successful couple from the short-lived spin-off series "Bachelor Pad." They announced they adopted a baby, Poppy, in September.

Durst and Julian in February 2018. Instagram/@hollyjulian

Durst and Julian met during the second season of "Bachelor Pad" in 2011. Julian was fresh off of Ashley Hebert's season of "The Bachelorette," and Durst had last been seen on Matt Grant's season in 2008. Julian's proposal aired during the season finale.

The two were married by June 2012, and have since moved to South Carolina, where Julian is from.

In July 2019, Durst posted an Instagram video detailing their 7-year-long struggle with infertility, IVF, miscarriages, and surrogacy. But happily, in September 2019, Julian and Durst revealed they had adopted a baby, Poppy.

Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft on the finale of his season of "The Bachelor," but revealed on "After the Final Rose" that he was still in love with runner-up Molly Malaney. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Malaney and Mesnick in March 2018. Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Before Arie Luyenydyk was the most hated "Bachelor" in history, there was Mesnick. He proposed to Rycroft, dumped her on "After the Final Rose," and immediately asked Malaney if they could resume their relationship.

But it worked out. Malaney and Mesnick were engaged later that year in October 2009, and were married just a few months later. Now, they're one of the few "Bachelor" success stories, even if their love story didn't start off in the most conventional way. They had their daughter Riley in 2013.

It worked out for Rycroft, too. After the break-up, she reunited with her ex, Tye Strickland. They got married in 2009, and have three kids.

Trista Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," and set a high bar for the franchise - she's been with the winner of her season, Ryan Sutter, since 2003.

Sutter and Rehn in June 2019. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Just uttering the words "Trista and Ryan" around a "Bachelor" fan will send them on a trip down memory lane. The year was 2003, and Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," after getting sent home as the runner-up of the first season of "The Bachelor."

Rehn chose Sutter in the finale, and he proposed. Their wedding was televised (the first of the franchise) and shown as a miniseries called "Trista and Ryan's Wedding" in December 2003.

Rehn also appeared on the first season of "Dancing with the Stars," and the couple appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" in 2014. They're still married, live in Colorado, and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.

Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton never interacted on screen, but they still found love within Bachelor Nation.

Wright and Lambton in May 2012. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Wright and Lambton were never part of the same show — Wright appeared on the 10th season of "The Bachelor" competing for Andy Baldwin's heart, but was left behind on a two-on-one date. She later appeared on the first season of "Bachelor Pad."

Lambton, on the other hand, made it all the way to the final two in Ali Fedotowsky's season of "The Bachelorette," and even turned down the opportunity to be the next "Bachelor."

The two of them didn't find love on TV, but were introduced to each other at a "Bachelor" event in 2010, and they hit it off. They got married two years later in May 2012, and have been together ever since. "I'm so glad Andy Baldwin left me standing there on that aircraft carrier," Wright told People, "I'm glad it didn't go any further because it wouldn't have worked out."

They have two children: a daughter, Lyla, and a son, Hayes, who was born in December 2018.

Jesse Csincsak actually won the season of "The Bachelorette" he appeared on and proposed to DeAnna Pappas, but the two broke up after a few months. His future wife, Ann Lueders, was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick's season.

Csincsak and Lueders in August 2010. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The couple met on a "Bachelor" reunion cruise that Csincsak organized — he told Hollywood 411 that he "realized that there were a lot of women who had gone on the show who were also single and could understand what I was going through."

Csincsak and Lueders married in 2010 while Lueders was pregnant with their first child, Noah. Their daughter Charlotte was born three years later, and their third child Brian was born in December 2016.

Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt also never appeared on the franchise together, but met later and are married with a daughter.

Kitt, Brown, and their daughter Blakely in June 2018. Instagram/@tybrownmusic

Kitt appeared on Jake Pavelka's season of "The Bachelor" in 2010, but was sent home in week three, only to reappear on the first season of "Bachelor Pad." Brown appeared on Ali Fedotowsky's season of "The Bachelorette" that same year, and came in fifth.

The couple began dating in January 2013, after meeting at a charity event, and got engaged nine months later, in October. They were married in March 2014.

Kitt and Brown welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blakely, in April 2018 after a years-long struggle with infertility.

Tara Durr and John Presser were both sent home on night one of their respective seasons, but still found love within Bachelor Nation.

Presser and Durr in October 2010. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty Images

Durr was eliminated after night one of Lorenzo Borghese's season of "The Bachelor" in 2006, and Presser was eliminated after night one of Jillian Harris' season of "The Bachelorette" in 2009.

Since they both left their seasons so soon, you'd be forgiven if you had forgotten all about them. They met through a private "Bachelor" alumni Facebook group in July 2009, and were engaged by February 2010. They were married later that year, in November.

Durr gave birth to their son, Warner, in June 2012.

Drew Kenney and Amy Long began dating a few months after Long was eliminated from "The Bachelor."

Kenney and Long in November 2014. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CNF

Kenney was more well-known in Bachelor Nation than Long — he was the runner-up on Desiree Hartsock's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2013, while Long was eliminated after week two of Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor" in 2014.

The two made began publicly dating in June 2014, five months after Long's season began airing, and have been together ever since.

Read More: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The 19 biggest 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' villains

Read the original article on Insider