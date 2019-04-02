That time when 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner went to (and survived) a real Red Wedding

NEW YORK – When you've starred on HBO's "Game of Thrones" for nearly a decade, you might be understandably apprehensive about attending a real wedding.

Sophie Turner says she's a "little bit" nervous about them after playing Sansa Stark on the fantasy drama, which is notorious for its high death counts during matrimonial ceremonies, especially Season 3's infamous "Red Wedding."

But in the real world, red weddings aren't always so lethal, Turner said while promoting the eighth and final season of "Thrones" (April 14, Sundays at 9 EDT/PDT) with Maisie Williams, who plays Sansa's sister Arya.

"This is crazy! I went to this Indian wedding, and it was in this place called Rajasthan," Turner says. "And in an Indian wedding traditionally, the bride wears red, so they always call it the 'red wedding.'"

As if that weren't enough of a parallel to the show, "Rajasthan translates to King’s Landing!," she says, the name of an important city in "Thrones."

"Stop!" Williams said.

"I’m not kidding," Turner said. "I went to a red wedding in King’s Landing and – "

"No one died," Turner and Williams said in unison.

"That was good work," Williams said of the actresses' simultaneous response. "I’m glad we got there. I like the punch line."

