Is It Time We Blamed Social Security's Cash Crunch on Low Birth Rates?

Social Security is our nation's most important social program. It's responsible for providing benefits to nearly 63 million people each month, more than 22 million of whom are kept out of poverty as a result of their benefit checks. But Social Security is inching toward big trouble.

Social Security's $13.2 trillion dilemma

Although nothing is for certain, the 2018 report from the Social Security Board of Trustees portends a big shift on the horizon for the program. Namely, it's nearing an inflection point that'll see the program spend more money than it collects in a given year. The last time that happened was all the way back in 1982, the year before the Reagan administration passed the last major overhaul of the Social Security program.

In plain English, it simply means that more money will start flowing out of Social Security than can be replaced via payroll tax revenue, the taxation of Social Security benefits, and the interest income earned on its close to $2.9 trillion in asset reserves. These net cash outflows can be sustainable for a bit, thanks to the program's aforementioned asset reserves, but Social Security can't withstand hemorrhaging money forever.

By 2034, the Trustees report projects that this almost $2.9 trillion in excess money will be gone, paving the way for what might be a very steep cut in benefits to then-current and future beneficiaries of up to 21%. Mind you, 62% of today's retired workers lean on Social Security for at least half of their monthly income.

In nominal terms, the Trustees quantified the program's long-term (75 year) cash shortfall between 2034 and 2092 at $13.2 trillion -- and this figure is growing with each passing year. In essence, if lawmakers were to raise $13.2 trillion in revenue over this defined period and/or make expenditure cuts, then no reduction in payouts would be necessary.

Is it time for us to blame the real culprit: declining U.S. fertility rates?

One of the biggest points of contention regarding Social Security's cash crunch is what, exactly, is responsible. Some of the finger-pointing has gone to baby boomers, while other folks have chosen to blame increased longevity or growing income inequality. Even Congress takes the blame, but often for the incorrect reason. However, there could be a plain-as-day answer as to why Social Security's future is in doubt if you're willing to dig beneath the surface: low fertility rates.

Although Social Security is occasionally viewed as a Ponzi scheme, it's nothing of the sort. It is, however, a social investment in the financial well-being of our elderly population that's funded predominantly by taxing the earnings of working-age Americans. In order for such an arrangement to succeed, birth rates have to remain relatively constant over time to ensure that retiring workers are being replaced by new workers in the labor force.

