Time for Blue Bird to Get on the Growth Bus

School buses may be one of the least sexy investment themes out there, but there is actually a good growth story. The school bus is a perennial essential service for 25 million children in the U.S., yet the domestic fleet continues to age and needs to be upgraded and replaced. There is also significant government stimulus to electrify the domestic school bus fleet.

One of the largest manufacturers in this space is Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ:BLBD). The company produces Type C, Type D and specialty buses, which are powered by diesel engines, propane, natural gas, gasoline and electricity. Approximately 50% of the companys production is non-diesel as it moves to electric buses and other clean energy fuels. Passenger capacity on its buses ranges from 10 to 90 people.





Founded in 1927, the company currently has a market capitalization of $326 million.

School bus industry

School buses are Americas largest mass transit system with over 500,000 active buses being operated in North America, serving over 25 million children. Over 10,000 school districts are the primary customer, representing 75% of purchases. Independent contractors account for the remaining 25%.

Because this is a highly specialized product with complex state and customer requirements, there are high barriers to entry in this business with limited competition. There are also significant demand drivers because the population of school-age children is steadily increasing. In addition, the national school bus fleet is aging with the average at 10 years old, but some states report that the majority of their buses are 15 to 20 years old, which is past the useful life of a bus.

Lastly, the federal government has provided stimulus to bus manufacturers to convert their production to clean energy power sources.

Financial review

The companys 2022 fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was one of the most difficult in the companys nearly 100-year history.

Starting in the first quarter, a key supplier cut volumes to the company approximately in half. Along with major inflationary pressures, steel prices almost tripled during the second quarter. Further, throughout much of the year, the company was stuck with fixed pricing on old backlog and could not raise prices. Lastly, there were unsuccessful production increases in the third quarter.

On Dec. 12, Blue Bird reported net sales for the year increased 17% to $801 million and units sold increased 2% to 6,822. However, due to the factors mentioned above, Ebitda for the year was negative at -$15 million and the company experienced a burn rate of approximately -$31 million. The gross margin plummeted to 4.6% from 10.5% in 2021.

Time for Blue Bird to Get on the Growth Bus

At fiscal year end, the company had $10.5 million in cash and $170 million in total debt. With only $40 million in Ebitda expected in fiscal 2023, the difficult operating conditions led to a higher-than-normal leverage ratio.

Fortunately, in December 2021, the company issued and sold through a private placement transaction 4,687,500 shares of common stock at $16 per share. The approximately $75 million in net proceeds were used to repay outstanding revolving loans.

In a statement, Chief Financial Officer Razvan Radulescu noted that operational metrics have started to improve.

However, the worst is behind us now, our turnaround is working and we expect to return to historical profitability levels during FY23, with increasing levels of revenues and performance each quarter, as shown in the forecast shared during the earnings call, he said.

Valuation

The company is poised to return to profitability in fiscal 2023 and is calling for revenue in the $900 million to $1 billion range, Ebitda in the $35 million to $45 million range and free cash flow in the range of breakeven to $10 million.

The company is not expected to return to its full earnings potential until fiscal year 2024, however. Current analyst earnings per share estimates for 2023 are only 17 cents, with estimates for the following year at $1.14.

Using 17 cents as the starting earnings per share in the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator does not provide meaningful results. However, using next year's estimate of $1.14 as the company returns to normalized earnings creates a value of approximately $15 using a long-term growth rate of only 5%.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Blue Bird shares recently include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Hotchkis & Wiley. Investors who have sold or reduced their positions in the stock include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

2023 will be a recovery year for Blue Bird as steel prices have softened and low-priced contracts will start to roll off. Softening steel prices will benefit the company and help with margins as that is one of its largest input costs.

The company is a direct beneficiary of the federal governments $5 billion commitment to electrify the nation's school bus fleet. The companys long-term goal is to reach an annual unit sale target of 12,000 buses, which could generate $2 billion in sales and a 12% Ebitda margin. That would produce approximately $250 million in Ebitda and, with a current enterprise value of only $490 million, there could be significant upside over the long term.

