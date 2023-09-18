Time for BMA to end strikes and put patients first

The first coordinated strike action by British Medical Association (BMA) doctors in training and consultants will cause further disruption and misery for patients and fellow NHS staff.

Their walkouts this year have already led to around 900,000 appointments being cancelled, and I’m concerned that the BMA’s uncompromising threat of indefinite, relentless action means this number will only keep rising.

The impact of industrial action is most obvious on waiting lists. Before doctors went on strike, even through a difficult winter, lists had stabilised at around 7.2 million. But during repeated strikes this year, this figure has grown to 7.68 million.

Despite this, we have tackled the longest waits, ambulance response times are improving and A&E performances are better than last year.

I would echo the words of the NHS Confederation, when it described the joint walkout as “a step too far”; and that “further industrial action is the last thing the NHS needs as we head into winter”.

My top priority throughout ongoing industrial action is to protect the life and health of patients. We are therefore seeking views on expanding minimum service levels to hospital-based health services, like doctors and nurses, to give the public much-needed assurance that vital care continues through strike action.

While voluntary agreements between employers and trade unions can be agreed ahead of time, there have been situations where these were not agreed in advance and had to be dealt with on the day. This can create inconsistency across the country and comes with significant uncertainty as they are based on goodwill and, unfortunately, are not always honoured. This presents an unnecessary risk to patient safety.

I want to be clear: the ability to strike is protected by law and our proposals do not change this, but we also need to maintain a reasonable balance between the ability of workers to strike and the rights of the public, who expect essential services to be there when they need them.

As staff stage a calculated walkout this week, it’s worth reiterating that doctors in training have received a fair and reasonable pay rise – as recommended by the independent pay review body. The Government has accepted this recommendation in full, and this means salaries for doctors starting their hospital training this summer are going up by 10.3 per cent, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8 per cent.

Consultants are receiving a 6 per cent pay rise and are already in the top 2 per cent of earners in the country. Full-time consultants can expect average total NHS earnings of £134,000 for this year. And that’s just the average – some NHS consultants will take home significantly more.

This comes on top of the significant pension reforms that we have delivered in response to the BMA’s number one ask. It will mean a newly qualified consultant who retires at 65, having worked full-time throughout their career, could expect to receive an inflation-proofed pension of around £78,000 per year. In contrast, the average British pension per year is £18,772.

We need to be fair to others within the public sector – for those in our Armed Forces, teachers, nurses and paramedics. We also need to be fair to the wider economy in terms of bringing inflation down. The junior doctors’ demand for a 35 per cent pay rise isn’t fair or reasonable. And that’s why their action, which is damaging patients, is completely wrong.

We are doing everything we can to recruit more doctors and nurses and ease the current pressure on staff, including publishing the first NHS Long Term Workforce Plan. This includes doubling the number of undergraduate medical school training places to more than 15,000 by 2031 – backed by over £2.4 billion of new government investment for the next five years.

I regularly meet NHS staff and discuss with them what we can do to improve their working lives. In July, I invited a group of doctors in training to sit down with me and talk about their experiences. They shared with me some of the measures and support they would like to see in their workplace, such as improved technology to reduce unnecessary admin demands. This month, I had a meeting with the BMA about speciality doctors.

The NHS is investing £1.9 billion to ensure hospitals have the right digital foundations in place to share information so health and care staff can provide better and safer care to patients while reducing unnecessary admin pressures. I am also focused on improving culture, leadership, and well-being to ensure we develop and retain NHS staff over the next 15 years.

Striking will not help achieve that, and ultimately it is patients who bear the brunt of these relentless and escalating walkouts by medical unions. It is time for the BMA to end the strikes and put patients first.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.